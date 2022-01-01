Jon Heyman thinks about the situation of Omar Vizquel

The renowned American journalist Jon Heyman, gave his opinion on the Venezuelan Omar vizqueHe and how it goes in the voting of Living room of the Fame of the Major League Baseball – MLB.

Through his Twitter account, citing a publication of the percentages, Jon Heyman spoke and gave his opinion about the current situation of Omar Vizquel in the Hall of Fame voting, in which he has collapsed and is looking further and further. the chance to be a Major League Baseball immortal.

“Vizquel’s downfall is dramatic and can be historic. It’s hard to tell if it’s off-the-field issues, analytics, or a combination. From here on, great defender and amazing longevity, but offensive production meant it was a little big handicap for me anyway, ”Heyman wrote on December 28. The present Omar Vizquel in the voting of the Hall of Fame is not the best, he is having his worst record since he was eligible on the ballots and so much so, that he is one vote lost from a historical record in this process, something for which Heyman took the time to give his opinion, this without detracting from his successful professional career in the MLB.

How is Vizquel going?

The Venezuelan after 98 published ballots has 9.2% of the votes and a total of 31 votes lost, being only one behind Alan Trammell’s record in the 2014 class of the Hall of Fame.

Heyman’s ballot

