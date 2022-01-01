Josef Fritzl, one of Europe’s most infamous criminals, could be released soon | Amstetten | Austria | WORLD

The Austrian Josef Fritzl, known as “the monster of Amstetten”, who kept his daughter kidnapped and raped for 24 years, may be released if he passes psychological tests in 2024. At 86 years old, an expert opinion can determine his exit from the psychiatric institute.

Fritzl raped his daughter more than 3,000 times Elisabeth in the basement of her house, in the Austrian town of Amstetten. She had seven children / grandchildren with her, and one of them was murdered in a boiler. In 2009 he was sentenced to life imprisonment, without the possibility of requesting an exit permit for 15 years.

Now an expertise can change your situation. Specialists must assess whether the man is fit to leave the prison he is serving at the Krems-Stein mental institute. If problems are detected in the test, you will have to remain in prison.

Instead, by appointment The Telegraph, you can ask for parole permission if you successfully pass it in 2024. At the request of the Justice, their neurological and psychiatric conditions will be examined after the time in prison.

Months ago, the Krems Regional Court had authorized the transfer Fritz from the psychiatric institute to a normal jail. That movement, appealed by the prosecution, would allow “the monster of Amstetten” to be released in just over two years.

The vice president of the court, Ferdinand schusterHe said that the results of the tests are expected to be known by the end of January. If released, the criminal would thus spend less time in prison than his daughter did in captivity.

Of all, it has transpired that his mental condition has been deteriorating over the years, given that much of his time in prison has been spent in confinement. It is even attributed traits of dementia.

The photos show Fritzl inside an Austrian prison for having locked Elisabeth, one of his daughters, in the basement of his house for 24 years.

Meanwhile, his daughter Elisabeth, live under a new identity in another unknown location in Austria and has had no contact with his father since he was sent to prison.

The case

The public prosecutor’s office in Saint Pölten, a town west of Vienna, unanimously declared it guilty of the death of one of the seven children fruit of incestuous relationships with his daughter Elisabeth. In addition, he was found guilty on all other charges, including slavery.

Fritzl was found guilty of the murder of the baby, the most serious charge against him, because he did not seek medical help even though he knew that the little one was in danger of life.

“I regret with all my heart what I did to my family”, were his last words before the jury in the Austrian town of Saint Pölten. “Unfortunately, I can no longer do anything. It only remains for me to try, if I can, to limit the damage, “he said.

The “Amstetten monster”, who burned the baby’s corpse in his home heating boiler, pleaded guilty to all charges against him, including murder.

The verdict was known just 11 months after it was revealed that he kept his daughter Elisabeth locked up, with whom he had seven children, almost a quarter of a century in a basement of his house, in the town of Amstetten, about 130 kilometers west of Vienna.

