Julián Álvarez, King of America; Macka, the best in Colombia

Argentine forward Julián Álvarez, from River Plate, was chosen by sports journalists on the continent as the best footballer of 2021 in South America, in the traditional survey carried out by the newspaper The country From Uruguay.

In the vote, the 21-year-old got 28% of the votes. He was chosen by 59 communicators of the 213 who participated in the 36th edition of the consultations, in which he surpassed Gabriel Barbosa (21% of the votes), Gustavo Gómez (14%) and Hulk (13%).

Despite the fact that River Plate was left out of the Copa Libertadores in the quarterfinals, Julián Álvarez was caught up with a spectacular Argentine tournament and mainly with a dreamed second semester, which even allowed him to have been called up to the Albiceleste team, in which was part of the squad that won the Copa América in Brazil and has been summoned by Lionel Scaloni tora play the Playoffs.

Álvarez scored 26 goals in 2021, won three titles (Argentine Super Cup, Professional League and the Champions Trophy) and gave 17 assists, being the second best Argentine in the world, only behind Lionel Messi.

The only Colombian footballer to appear on the voting list was goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, a figure in the Guadalajara Atlas in the conquest of the Mexican league.

In the female branch, a representative of Colombian football did appear on the podium, since the Antioquia Catalina Usme, a figure for América and the national team, came second, with 15.3% of the votes, very close to the Brazilian Tamires ( 15.7%).

The best players and coaches from each local league are also chosen in the survey. In the Colombian, Millonarios midfielder, David Mackallister Silva came first, while Hernán Torres was the most prominent coach.