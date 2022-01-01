“Karem: la Possession”, a Mexican horror film that premieres today, was photographed by Junichiro Hayazi

The movie “Karem: possession”, which opens this December 30 in theaters, arose from a real case about a failed exorcism that occurred in 1984 in the city of Durango, where the film was filmed in 2019. Henry Bedwell, the director, received the information from a friend who was preparing a book but finally did not specify.

On the tape, starring Daniel Martínez and Dominika Paleta, the director fictionalized much more and took advantage of the eighties time location to have certain freedoms in this film inserted in the horror genre.

“The use of technology in everyday life was not as much as it is today –explains Bedwell in an interview–, so if we remember those of us who lived at that time, we had a greater capacity for admiration, we had not lost it so much.

“And based on the way life looked in the eighties, and that it is a case of traditional possession and exorcism, we are using the classic narrative strategy and i assumed it was a bit easier to tell. We are not talking about great special effects, but we are telling a story much more attached to the facts and what possession looked like at the time. “

What’s the story about

The official synopsis, which emphasizes that the story is based on real events, places the story in 1984, in the city of Durango. Karem (Raquel Rodríguez), the youngest daughter of the Briseño family, is possessed by a very powerful demon that gives her the ability to control anyone she wants. Karem becomes a threat to all those who have wronged him, as if revenge were a game where you always win. However, a demon cannot be trusted, and Karem’s transformation will eventually unleash tragic events for the entire family.

Scene from the movie. Photo: courtesy Videocine

The premiere at the end of the year

Henry Bedwell was responsible for the remake of “Blacker than the night”, the classic film by Carlos Enrique Taboada. For him, it is something unprecedented that a film of his opens practically on the last day of the year and on the first weekend of the following. “For everything that I have had to do in my career, I have always had the unconditional support of Videocine and they are the masters of this part. We take care of trying to tell stories in the best way and they find these ways on the billboard to be able to release them and get the most out of them. After having gone through the pandemic, to be premiering the film is something that I appreciate ”.

Scene from the movie. Photo: courtesy Videocine

Jun’ichirô Hayashi’s Contribution

Beldwell had already agreed to work with cinematographer Jun’ichirô Hayashi, a regular contributor to Hideo Nakata. “Having Master Hayazi has been perhaps the greatest of the aces. I already had a commitment with him to do something together but we had not achieved it, until the opportunity presented itself with ‘Karem’. The work of the teacher is something creepy what the man knows how to do towards the genre. What he made us learn is invaluable ”.

Since they talked about how they wanted the film to look, the photographer from “El aro” came to contribute. Among his most valuable contributions is everything that is Karem’s room. “One of his films that I like the most is ‘Dark Water’, so I kind of wanted to bring that style a little bit and I think that what he leaves as a mark of him here is that his idea of ​​terror is dantesque and we bring him long corridors, long journeys of the characters to face the threat. His work is extraordinary and gives a new texture to the film. And having understood that we were talking about an eighties movie was very clear to him ”.

See the trailer here: