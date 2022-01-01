Karol G: know how much the singer’s fortune amounts to

The Colombian singer Karol G 30 years old closes a year full of successes since his international tour called ‘Bichota’ sold out seats in all the cities he visited. Now the ex of Anuel AA He is in his hometown of Medellín and there he will receive 2022 with his family and friends.

Karol G. Source: Terra archive

Social networks are always the means of contact chosen by Karol G to share his intimacies with his more than 45 million followers from all latitudes and through them he shows the luxurious life he leads. The Latin queen in addition to having an important collection of cars, lives in a mansion for charm.

Karol G. Source: instagram @karolg

The truth is Karol G Today he can give all the tastes because he made a path of effort, perseverance, dedication and study and also never abandoned his dreams. She has managed to be at the top of the ranking of most listened to songs with her hits like ‘Tusa y’ Bichota ‘and’ Ocean ‘.

Karol G. Source: Terra archive

According to the outlet that closely follows the fortunes of celebrities, Celebrity Net Worth, Karol G He currently has a sum of money that is around eight million dollars and this is the product of his shows, his albums, his collaborations and the business he does through social networks.

On the other hand, the channel of the YouTube platform Karol G accumulates almost 25 million subscribers and all the singer’s premieres are through that medium. She recently announced a collaboration with her colleague Feid and she did it around here, for every reproduction she gets from her fans, she also receives money.