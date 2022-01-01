Kylie Jenner would already have her baby in her arms and this photo would give her away

It was in September when Kylie jenner He surprised everyone by announcing his second pregnancy with his partner the rapper, Travis Scott, although he did not reveal many details about it.

A few days after posting a video showing the positive pregnancy test, she posted a series of postcards showing that she was already several weeks old, so it was speculated that the new member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan it would arrive before the end of the year.

Hence, the rumors that the new baby would have already been born They began to circulate on social networks and were revived after a postcard would have revealed the presence of a baby in the house.

Users on social networks began to ‘spin’ the story. It all started when Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian’s rocker and fiancé, posted a story on his Instagram account of what his Christmas night would have been like.

Everything always seems like a Christmas postcard, however, attention was focused on what was on the table, a pink bottle and some even mentioned that it would be one of the same brand they used with Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner’s firstborn.

The miniscule detail would have excited fans who are already waiting for the arrival of the new baby, who is suspected to be a girl because of the color of the bottle.