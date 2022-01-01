La Chilindrina had a bad experience working with Silvia Pinal

Recently two greats of acting, María Antonieta de las Nieves, “La Chilindrina”, Y Silvia Pinal, They have worried about their state of health, which has been reduced by contracting covid-19. In social networks, different interviews and experiences of the actresses have been made viral, such as that time when the stars shared a set for the movie “El amor de María Isabel”.

According to the words of “The chilindrina”, This film was a bad experience for her, since she had several health problems due to the physical characteristics of her character.

“With Silvia Pinal in the film ‘The love of Maria Isabel’. It was very difficult for me, I had to bleach my hair three times and I also wore blue contact lenses and went to an ophthalmologist because the lenses bothered me a lot, “La Chilindrina said in February of this year.

“The doctor sent me drops of pontiophthene, which is a mild, harmless anesthesia and only then could I work. The broth was more expensive than the meatballs, as the saying goes! “, The comedian wrote through social networks.

María Antonieta de las Nieves and Silvia Pinal in “El amor de María Isabel”.

It was a couple of years before the actress joined “El Chavo del 8” that María Antonieta de las Nieves played Rosa Isela, the teenage daughter of María Isabel (Silvia Pinal). The film directed by Federico Curiel tells the story of María Isabel, who after marrying her employer, suffers his deceit and the rejection of her adopted daughter for being of humble origin.