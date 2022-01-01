Lakers trade Rajon Rondo to Cleveland Cavaliers

Los Angeles reportedly Lakers they changed to Rajon rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The insider reported Thursday that the Cavaliers were in “serious talks” to get the point guard after Ricky Rubio suffered a torn ACL that ended the Spaniard’s season.

The Lakers They signed Rajon Rondo the offseason after he spent the 2020-21 season with the Clippers and Atlanta Hawks. The veteran point guard also helped lead the Lakers to the championship during the 2019-20 season.

THE PLAYER THE LAKERS ACQUIRED FOR THE TRADE OF RAJON RONDO

Cleveland could have used more depth in the backcourt even before Rubio’s injury considering Collin Sexton missed for the season after a torn meniscus.

The Cavaliers have the best start to the season since 2018 when Lebron James was still playing for the team, their record of 20-15 has them 5th in the Eastern Conference of the NBA.

