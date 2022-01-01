Legendary actress Betty White dies at 99

Betty white, the legendary actress of “The Golden Girls” (1985-1992), passed away this Friday at the age of 99, reported celebrity news outlet TMZ.

Icon TV in U.S and famous throughout the world, White would have turned 100 years old on January 17.

A few days ago it was reported that White, the sole survivor of the actresses that were part of “The Golden Girls”, would premiere a movie on the day of their 100th birthday that, in addition, he was going to connect on his celebration party.

Tape, “Betty white: 100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration “, will be released on January 17 (your date of birth) in 900 theaters in U.S simultaneously and, in addition to reviewing her career, it will show the actress’s party, with guests such as Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman and Jay Leno.

“We didn’t want to let this day go by without bringing together all the people who love her, from her co-stars and friends to her many millions of fans of all ages, to celebrate with an entertaining and loving gaze all that makes Betty such a national treasure, “the film’s director Steve Boettcher said in a statement.

In addition to her famous role as “Rose” in “The Golden Girls”, the actress also stood out on “Saturday Night Live”, “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Hot in Cleveland.”

“The Golden Girls” was a multi-Emmy, Golden Globe, American Comedy, DGA and WGA winning series that premiered at the TV American in 1985.

In the last years of her life, she became a particularly beloved celebrity on the Internet, became the oldest host of “Saturday Night Live” in 2010 at the age of 88, and participated in films such as “The Proposal” (2009) with Sandra Bullock. and series like “Hot in Cleveland” (2010-2015).

White’s death quickly became a global trend on Twitter and many fans around the world mourned his passing.

