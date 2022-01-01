Love in the air! Juan Soler confirms his first courtship after divorcing | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- A few years ago Juan Soler announced his divorce and pointed out that it was the perfect time to enjoy his single status, so possibly He didn’t expect life to give him another chance to fall in love again.

And is that the famous decided to try again and make his way into a new relationship With whom he would be his first girlfriend after his separation with his ex-wife, he made it known to his followers and the public.

Soler expressed that his new partner was not part of the entertainment industry and that is why no one knew his name or his appearance, in addition to commenting that he preferred to keep the details about his identity.

However, a few months ago the actor revealed that your new partner is originally from Argentina and that was his first girlfriend.

During an interview for the program “The minute that changed my destiny”, the protagonist of soap operas noted that he felt very happy in this relationship, which he recognized as mature and cute. And although he did not want to give more details about his courtship, he explained that he does intend to do so when more time passes.

“I am happy, she is a woman who has nothing to do with the environment, in fact does not live in Mexico. It’s a mature relationship, it’s a nice relationship. “

Being from different countries, Juan Soler explained that it is difficult for both to star in some reunions because they are a long distance relationship.

Who knows, I think there is no formula today. I take care of her and look after her as if she lived with me, I know that she does too. I am going to continue visiting her and until time brings us together again or we see if this is possible or not ”.

It should be remembered that the actor announced his divorce in November 2018, to later announce what were the main tactics he used to win over his girlfriend, which he highlighted were the small romantic details.

“I send him letters, poems, music that moved me and made me remember, many flowers and the surprise gift (…) Old-fashioned with today’s benefits, every night I talk to her, in fact I fall asleep talking to her, “he commented.