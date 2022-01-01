Luis Romo warned Gerardo Martino about his place in the Mexico National Team

Luis Romo seeks to vindicate himself for his last appearances in Liga MX and in the Mexican National Team and ended up sending a strong message to Gerardo Martino.

December 31, 2021 18:00

Luis Romo is still considered one of the soccer players called to take over the heritage of the midfield of the Mexico National Team once the generational change is completed, but the Cruz Azul player decided to send a strong message to Gerardo Martino.

The 26-year-old footballer did not have the best of appearances with the cement shirt in the 2021 Apertura Tournament or in the last matches of the tricolor team in the Qatar 2021 Qualifying matches.

It is for this reason that in an interview he revealed what his main objective is for the following season for the Liga MX and for the last matches for the Qualifiers to Qatar 2022.

“I want to become a benchmark in the Selection as I was in Cruz Azul, I have not been able to play at my best level with the National Team and it is a wish that I want to fulfill now, because I want to be in a World Cup and play as much as possible,” he said in interview with the media Record.

On his personal side, Romo revealed details of his private life: “Don’t worry, I always like to spend it as a family, relaxing with the children and above all, keeping that illusion of gifts alive. I didn’t have the opportunity to get gifts or something nice and decorated, so I like that they feel that Christmas spirit. “

Finally, he revealed his weakness for children: “I really like that they go to sleep early with the illusion that something beautiful will appear the next day, the truth is that I work hard for them, I love to see them happy and live with that innocence that I would still like to have ”.