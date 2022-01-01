Mariana Levy: what do the children of the late actress do?

The young and charismatic Mexican actress Mariana Levy, She passed away untimely on April 29, 2005 at the age of 39, after having a heart attack, presumably due to a strong impression of the possibility that she would be assaulted while she was in her truck with her husband and children.

Levy, famous for her performances in soap operas such as ‘Wild Rose’, ‘Real Love’ (his latest soap opera) and his greatest success, ‘La picacara soñadora’ alongside the late actor, Eduardo Palomo, left three small children orphaned, the fruit of his love with the actor Ariel Lopez Padilla (Maria) and with Jose Maria Fernandez Michel (Paula and José Emilio) when all three were very young.

The most affected by the death of her mother was María, who was with her on the day of her departure, as well as her sister Paula and seven other girls who were on their way to a amusement park, an event that marked the life of Maria forever.

Derived from that unfortunate loss, Mariana’s husband was very hurt and sensitive due to the death of his wife, later he rebuilt his life and met the singer Ana BarbaraThis event marked the life not only of the so-called “Pirru”, but of Mariana’s three children.

The closeness with Ana Bárbara and her grandmother, Talina fernandez, has opened the possibility of leading a healthy life full of love since they lost their mother and now the two daughters of Mariana and her son Emiliano, enjoy the warmth and love of two families, that of their mother and that of their foster mom “Su maye” as María says to Ana Bárbara, despite the fact that the singer divorced “Pirru”.

What do Mariana’s children do?

María, 25 years old, is a very intense and hard-working young woman, she highlights her work as a model and influencer, she is a photographer, loves to travel and is a graphic designer, upon the death of her mother, her grandmother Talina, took her over legally, but the love of mother and grandmother has always had it on the part of Ana Bárbara and Talina Fernández.

Currently, the young woman is very close with her grandmother, with her adoptive mother, with her father Ariel Lopez Padilla and of course with his brothers, Paula and Emilio.

While, Paula He is 19 years old, since the death of his mother he was in charge of his father and the singer Ana BárbaraHe is so close to both that he decided to stay with the singer after his father’s divorce with her.

Nowadays, Paula He is living a very complicated stage due to alleged problems with his grandmother Talina fernandez and due to the lack of her mother, whom she misses, since she died when she was very little and does not remember her as much as her sister María; For now he has not decided whether to dedicate himself to acting but from what can be seen on social networks, he follows in the footsteps of his sister as a model and it does not look bad at all.

Finally, the youngest of Mariana Levy’s children, Jose Emilio, is 16 years old and like his sisters maintains a very close relationship with Ana Barbara, so much so that a few days ago he sent a very moving message to the singer that was reciprocated in the same way.

Jose Emilio He is perhaps the closest to the singer and who accompanies her during her events, unfortunately, they cannot live together all the time since she lives in the United States, and both he and his sister Paula live in Mexico.

