MásMóvil wins 566,000 lines in portability in 2021 compared to its rivals | Companies

Spanish operators have begun to take stock of the commercial evolution in 2021, a year marked by strong competition and pressure from low cost, as a consequence of the economic crisis and the trend of users in search of cheaper rates. In this scenario, MásMóvil and Digi have led the acquisition of new lines in portability, a factor that shows the customers that the operators win or lose compared to their competitors.

By parts, MásMóvil has gained a total of 566,000 lines in portability in 2021, the highest figure in the whole of the Spanish market, as this newspaper has learned. The figures must be confirmed later by the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC). Of these, 342,000 in mobile and 224,000 in fixed telephony, largely linked to fiber lines. MásMóvil joined the Euskaltel group in July, after closing the purchase for close to 3,000 million euros. The transaction involved the integration of the fourth and fifth national operator.

Digi, for its part, has led portability in the mobile market, incorporating 359,000 lines, thanks to its aggressive rates low cost. The Romanian telecom company also added 88,000 fixed telephone lines.

Large groups

Among the large operators, the worst evolutions were those registered by Telefónica and Vodafone. The first has been left in portability about 883,000 lines during 2021: about 493,000 on mobile and 390,000 on fixed telephony. Telefónica has opted to focus on the high-value segment, with strong activity in areas such as television, although, at the end of the year, it has sought to reverse the low-cost situation with the launch of aggressive rates on its O2 brand.

Vodafone, in turn, has about 414,000 lines, 164,000 on fixed telephony and 250,000 on mobile. Teleco has been able to minimize the impact with the positive evolution of Lowi, its low-cost brand.

Orange, for its part, has had a mixed evolution. The company, which has eliminated different brands this year, lost 233,000 lines in portability in the mobile segment, although it gained 102,000 in fixed telephony.