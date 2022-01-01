Meet the best Latino prospect for the Los Angeles Dodgers

Loa Angels dodgers they have a good farm full of prospects from different countries with unique skills, they are expected to have more opportunities in the MLB 2021.

Who is the best prospect for such an organization with Latino roots?

This is Diego Cartaya, a native of Maracay, Venezuela, at the age of 20 with 6’3 tall and 220 pounds, is ranked as the best prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, plays in the catcher position and hits on the right.

Caraya was signed for 2.5 million in 2018 by the Dodgers, Cartaya shows advanced hitting sensation and is selective in swinging the strike zone. He has a good approach and focuses on making strong contact at different batting angles, he can hit any pitch.

He has worked hard to get better shots at the bases, now he has more authority with great power.

Diego Cartaya is often compared to his countryman and today one of the best receivers in MLB, Salvador Perez, for the smoothness of his hands and his skills behind the plate.

How did you do in MLB 2021?

The Venezuelan has played in the Dominican Summer League, Rok and Class-A. In 2021 he saw action in 31 games, hitting 298, with 10 homers, 31 rmeolcads, 18 BBs, 37 Ks, 31 runs scored, 34 hits, 6 doubles and 1,023 OPS.

The path has cleared a bit more after Keibert Ruiz’s trade to the Washington Nationals, his fellow countryman, who was also a catcher and was better positioned in the prospect rankings in the Los Angeles Dodgers. At the moment his only competition is Will Smith and Austin Barnes.