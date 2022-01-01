Messi’s unforgettable year

2021 for Lionel Messi has been a turning point in the final stretch of his sports career as a player. A different year from others and, at the same time, special for what has been achieved with his team. The Argentine will never forget what he experienced on the Maracana grass and everything that happened weeks later with his departure from the club of his life. 365 days to tell thousands of stories and anecdotes to your children, family and friends.

The Argentine started this year that we said farewell in a superb way with five goals and one assist in five LaLiga games and a goal in the Copa del Rey against Rayo Vallecano. That January began what would be his last six months as a Barcelona player, while his renewal was being negotiated. Messi, for his part, prepared to host Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the Champions League round of 16 match in February.

In the second month of the year, the Barcelona player scored six goals and gave two assists in the domestic competition. In the Champions League I cannot avoid elimination at the hands of the Parisian team even if I scored two goals in the tie. That defeat was a new stumbling block for Barcelona that could not overcome the round of 16 and kept Messi away from a new Champions League. Already in March, without European participation, ‘La Pulga’ played only three league games scoring four goals and distributing four assists. Barcelona was second in the standings with options to add a new trophy to their showcases.

The Messi’s last trophy with Barcelona was the Copa del Rey against Athletic in April where he scored two goals in the final. As for LaLiga, in the last ten days, he only played nine, since he was not called up because Barça dropped out of the fight for the competition although he left seven goals and one assist. His future as a Blaugrana player continued to be in the air, despite the arrival of Joan Laporta to the club’s presidency.

“My biggest dream is to get a title with the National Team”Messi commented a few days before the start of the Copa América in June. He kept his words. The Argentine touched the skies of Brazil when he achieved his first trophy with the senior team and he couldn’t help but get excited as he raised his glass to his people. With four goals and five assists he finished the competition, which earned him to be named best player of the tournament.

Undoubtedly, for him this Copa América will be his most special title because of everything he experienced before that moment and for what it meant after winning it. Argentina needed to feel great again and Messi also deserved to feel joy what does it mean to win something with your country. As an anecdote, it will remain in the memory that this trophy added to its showcases as a free player.

August was a roller coaster of emotions for the Argentine because his continuity at Barcelona was impossible and his arrival in Paris a reality. In just a few days He experienced very intense emotions with the farewell to the club that has seen him grow as a player and his subsequent arrival at a new team and an unknown competition. His signing for PSG was a world event where everyone wanted to see him with the French team shirt.

Messi landed in Paris with discomfort and his first minutes in the French league came on matchday 4. A symbolic presence of the Argentine with his new team and teammates. For the first time, he dressed in shorts in colors other than those of Barcelona. Until the end of November it did not reach a certain regularity due to various physical problems. Since then he has been a fixture in his compatriot Pochettino’s eleven. ‘La Pulga’ has a goal and five assists in Ligue 1. On the other hand, In the Champions League he has scored five goals and his next rival will be Real Madrid in the round of 16. Messi will never forget 2021.