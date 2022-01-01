Mexican Pato O’Ward will have more free sessions in Formula 1 on his agenda for next year

The Mexican Duck O’Ward could take a step forward in 2022 in its goal of reaching Formula 1, as the CEO of McLaren Racing, Zak Brown, acknowledged that free rookie sessions could be on the pilot’s agenda.

The manager expressed that the Monterrey citizen could combine his activities between the IndyCar Series and the American championship, where he finished third in the 2021 season and in which he fought for the title until the last race.

Duck O’Ward in the Indy Car Getty Images

Brown recognized that Duck O’Ward He was not only in the Abu Dhabi free trials as part of the bet that the Mexican won by obtaining his first win in the Arrow team, but also to observe his ability in a top-flight racing car.

“I think every time you put a driver in your Formula 1 car, you only get so few test days and so few rookie days that you are only going to put someone who makes it a meaningful test,” Brown told the portal Racer.com.

“So it was a small reward, but we would only put it in the car to also understand how capable it is of driving a Formula 1 car,” added Zak Brown.



Zak mentioned that Duck O’Ward did all the work they expected and rated it as “extremely fast“aboard the MCL35M.

“He did everything we wanted him to do and we expected him to do. He was extremely fast and brave, but that didn’t surprise us. So we were more watching to see how he adapts. How’s your feedback? And all of that, for his first race. in the Formula 1 car, it was very strong, “said Zak.

Despite this, the manager leaves the final decision in the hands of Andreas Seidl, who is the head of the Formula 1 team. Although Zak acknowledged that the Guadalajara has a hand to stay with the two sessions that will be held in the year and that will form part of a Grand Prix in free practice 1.

“We have two FP1s to run next year. Ultimately, it is up to Andreas, first and foremost, to make a recommendation and have an opinion, of which, in the two years that Andreas and I have been working together, I have always been of according to your recommendations and suggestions. We will do a full analysis, there are more rookie tests to do, so step by step, but it is a very good first step, “he concluded.