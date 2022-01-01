Mhoni Vidente predicts celebrity deaths, divorces and more artist scandals by 2022

Mexico City.- The famous fortune teller Mhoni Seer again caused a stir because a couple of days ago he shared the predictions what made the famous of Televisa, Aztec TV and all the artistic medium, for now that this New Year 2022.

The well-known astrologer assured that the death letter will be hovering around Christian Nodal and warned him that strong legal problems lie ahead and also with his future wife Belinda. He also said that he could suffer an attack or perhaps someone in his family, so he recommended that he protect himself to remove the bad energy that is dragging him.

Mhoni explained that he sees that the hanged man’s letter is very close to Grupo Firme and assured that a very difficult year awaits them. As he said, “witchcraft, hatred and betrayal” are upon them. He also said that the vocalist Eduin caz you could suffer a separation from your wife Daisy anahy after his infidelity came to light.

According to statements by the Cuban, Anahí could resume her artistic career very soon, however, not everything will be honey on flakes and she warned the formerRBD that she could have family problems or with her husband, the politician Manuel Velasco, from whom she could even get divorced.

There is a husband who does not let her be, who has her locked up and that will bring discussions on Anahí’s part, “she commented.

For Danna Paola, Vidente predicts a year full of successes and one that will continue to move forward. He also detailed that the exactriz of Televisa He is very close to the magician’s card and this means that in 2022 he will finally find the “love stability” that he had been looking for for so long.

He will be an artist, a singer, a star and he will be able to win any lawsuit he has with his ex-manager, Danna Paola will break all the schemes and will be the leader of songs, “he said.

Mhoni assured that Luis Miguel will reinvent himself in the coming year and said that he would leave his life of excesses between alcohol and drugs. That a young couple, 22 years old, will debut and that they will have a child together. He also commented that this same 2022 it will finally be known what happened to his mother, Marcela basteri, and that he will see his children that he had with Aracely Arambula.

He also warned that the wedding of Michelle Salas, who could get pregnant, and announced that ‘El Sol de México’ could start a new tour and collaborate with more artists.

After the death of Vicente Fernandez, Mhoni considers that the death letter continues to haunt the singer’s family and said that everyone should start taking care of themselves, but especially Mrs. Cuquita Abarca and his eldest son, Vicente Fernandez Jr.

There will be many pregnancies and births by the family, but the tragedy will continue to strike in every way, there will be legal issues behind everyone, they have to pray a lot for the Fernández family to remove the death letter, so that they are better and in peace, “he declared.

