Michelle Salas makes an emergency trip and says: I’m devastated inside

After arriving in Mexico to celebrate Christmas with her mother Stephanie Salas and her great-grandmother Silvia Pinal in family, Michelle Salas and her family had an atypical Christmas, as the first actress tested positive for Covid-19.

One week from this, Michelle had to return to the United States on an emergency and with a photo on the plane, the daughter of Luis Miguel made it known to his followers, “Drained physically and mentally. Emergency trip, last minute and not for the best circumstances “he wrote, next to a sad face.

In another photograph, Michelle explained a little more about the hard year that she has had to live, especially these last few weeks and the reason why she had to take a last minute flight, “These last few weeks have been immensely hard for me. That is why I have disappeared a bit around here. I can’t find the comfort or the desire to pretend that I’m fine when I’m torn apart inside“, began to write.

Michelle recalled when her knee ligament was torn and other hard times, “2021 has been a year that has put me many obstacles. I tore my ligament, I lost a loved one, the health of one of my closest relatives was at risk and now my love my kitty Valentino “he continued.

The influencer explained that she returned to the United States to be with her pet, who has health problems, “I write this from the clinic where they are treating him for a tumor on the tongue that they discovered him a couple of days ago “.

The state of Valentino’s health has Michelle very distressed and she continued saying, “it is still not very clear what will happen and what are the options. Y Even if I don’t want to lose faith, there are times when I feel like I’m falling apart into a thousand pieces“.

Lastly, Michelle asked for prayers for her kitty and said, “I just ask you to please keep him in your prayers and ask for him. That kitten has been my life partner for eight years, my best friend., the being that I love the most. Sometimes you wonder why him? But God knows why he does things and I hope from the bottom of my heart to help him out of it. Infinite thanks”, he concluded.