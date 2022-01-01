Miguel Herrera got fed up with a Tigres UANL footballer and showed him the way out

Miguel Herrera is preparing to face his first official commitment of the season with Tigres UANL, but he is still looking to get rid of a footballer.

Miguel Herrera is in the process of structuring the best possible squad in Tigres UANL to become one of the main candidates to win all the competitive fronts in which he has to participate, so he seeks to get rid of one of the team’s players.

The Mexican strategist will have the challenge of structuring a harmonious and balanced attack with forceful presences such as André-Pierre Gignac, Florian Thauvin, Nicolás López and Sebastián Córdova.

However, despite this overpopulation of offensive stars, the Louse seeks to dispose of the services of one of the vital footballers in Tuca Ferretti’s tactical scheme before his arrival.

Rafael Carioca became the main target to leave Tigres UANL after the possibility of including him in the exchange for a Brazilian soccer star was opened.

The feline institution is in negotiations with Atlético Mineiro to acquire the record of Junior Alonso and the contract of the Brazilian midfielder could enter the operation as a bargaining chip.

At the moment the future of Carioca under the orders of Miguel Herrera in Tigres UANL is unknown, but rumors place him outside the entity of San Nicolás de Los Garza for the coming season.