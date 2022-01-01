Ministry of Public Health: Cuba reports 433 positive cases to COVID-19 ›Information from Minsap› Granma

At the close of yesterday, December 30, 5,049 patients were admitted, 3,445 suspects, 394 under surveillance and 1,210 confirmed active.

For COVID-19, a total of 23,287 samples were taken for surveillance during the day, 433 being positive. The country accumulates 11,671,142 samples carried out and 966,004 positive.

Of the total number of cases (433): 346 were contacts of confirmed cases; 80 with a source of infection abroad; 7 without a specified source of infection. Of the 433 cases diagnosed, 195 were female and 238 male.

24.5% (106) of the 433 positive cases were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 133,480, which represents 13.8% of those confirmed to date.

Of the 433 diagnosed cases, they belong to the age groups: under 20 years old (54), from 20 to 39 years old (177), from 40 to 59 years old (131), 60 and over (71).

Residence by province and municipalities of confirmed cases:

Pinar del Río: 67 cases

Consolacion del Sur: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Guane: 1 (confirmed case contact).

La Palma: 25 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Los Palacios: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Mantua: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Minas de Matahambre: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Pinar del Río: 23 (contacts of confirmed cases).

San Juan and Martínez: 3 (2 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

San Luis: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Viñales: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Mugwort: 18 cases

Artemis: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Bauta: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Caimito: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Candelaria: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Guanajay: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Güira de Melena: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Mariel: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

San Antonio de los Baños: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

San Cristóbal: 1 (imported).

Havana: 84 cases

Arroyo Naranjo: 6 (5 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

Cattlemen: 9 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Centro Habana: 9 (8 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

Cerro: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Cotorro: 1 (imported).

October 10: 8 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Guanabacoa: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Habana de Este: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Old Havana: 3 (2 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

La Lisa: 6 (5 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

Marianao: 2 (1 confirmed case contact and 1 imported).

Beach: 9 (5 contacts of confirmed cases and 4 imported).

Plaza de la Revolución: 13 (12 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

Rule: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Mayabeque: 18 cases

Bejucal: 3 (2 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

Güines: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Jaruco: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Early morning: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

San José De Las Lajas: 5 (1 contact with a confirmed case and 4 imported).

Santa Cruz del Norte: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Killings: 24 cases

Cárdenas: 9 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Jagüey Grande: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Matanzas: 12 (9 contacts of confirmed cases and 3 imported).

Unión De Reyes: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Cienfuegos: 32 cases

Cienfuegos: 15 (13 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 imported).

Crosses: 2 (1 confirmed case contact and 1 imported).

Cumanayagua: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Lajas: 7 (6 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

Palmira: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Rhodes: 1 (imported).

Villa Clara: 9 cases

Caibarién: 3 (imported).

Cifuentes: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Crossroads: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Sancti Spíritus: 15 cases

Cabaiguán: 8 (6 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 imported).

Promotion: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Trinidad: 1 (no source of infection specified).

Yaguajay: 3 (1 confirmed case contact and 2 imported).

Ciego de Ávila: 37 cases

Ciego de Ávila: 9 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Ciro Redondo: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Florence: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Majagua: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Morón: 18 (2 contacts of confirmed cases and 16 imported).

Camaguey: 66 cases

Camagüey: 30 (20 contacts of confirmed cases, 5 imported and 5 without a specified source of infection).

Céspedes: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Esmeralda: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Florida: 8 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Guáimaro: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Mines: 10 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Nuevitas: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Sibanicú: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Sierra de Cubitas: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Las Tunas: 17 cases

Jobabo: 1 (no source of infection specified).

Las Tunas: 11 (10 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

Majibacoa: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Manatee: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Puerto Padre: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Granma: 5 cases

Bayamo: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Cauto Cristo: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Holguín: 33 cases

Banes: 1 (imported).

Cacocum: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Frank País: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Gibara: 3 (2 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

Holguín: 9 (6 contacts of confirmed cases and 3 imported).

Mayarí: 1 (imported).

Rafael Freyre: 17 (imported).

Guantanamo: 5 cases

Guantánamo: 5 (3 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 imported).

Isla de La Juventud Special Municipality: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Of the 966 thousand 004 patients diagnosed with the disease, 1 210 remain hospitalized, of them 1 196 with stable clinical evolution. 8,322 deaths accumulate (0 in the day), fatality of 0.86% vs 1.92% in the World and 2.32% in the Americas; two evacuees, 55 returned to their countries, on the day there were 239 discharges, 956 thousand 415 recovered patients accumulate (99.0%). 14 confirmed patients are cared for in intensive care, 1 critical and 13 severe.

No deceased patients were reported yesterday.

Until December 30, 191 countries and 32 territories with COVID-19 cases are reported, it amounts to 286 million 739 thousand 356 confirmed cases (+ 3 million 336 thousand 931) with 28 million 199 thousand 140 active cases and 5 million 445 thousand 207 deaths (+ 10 thousand 888) for a fatality of 1.9% (-0.02).

In the Americas region, 105 million 140 thousand 750 confirmed cases are reported (+ 1 million 299 thousand 907), 36.67% of the total cases reported in the world, with 14 million 493 thousand 464 active cases and 2 million 435 thousand 436 deaths (+ 4 thousand 419) for a fatality of 2.32% (-0.02).