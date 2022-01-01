Monetization on Twitter – How to make money with tweets

Spaces with tickets or spaces with tickets are one of the new monetization tools on Twitter. We can find the button from the app for iOS and Android if we go to the side menu of the app. They easily explain what it is: they allow you to organize paid meetings and what the audience buy tickets to access these experiences. That is, we can do a kind of private online conference in which users can pay to enter and enjoy the experience or the invited speakers. You can organize workshops, meetings …

Twitter is currently testing various content monetization options that allow us to earn money doing what we have been doing for years: share interesting information on the social network , interact with the community, give our opinion, create content. There are great content creators on the bird’s web and that is why there are several current methods of monetization on Twitter: we can create spaces with tickets or online workshops, we can receive tips or we can be super followers if we are a “fan” of a tweeter or tweeter in concrete.

Beyond the classic social media options to earn money : announcements, promotions … There are other alternatives on Twitter that are allowing anonymous content creators or individuals to monetize their talent, earn money for contributing something to a popular community that has been growing for more than ten years.

Any user can start a space. It is created, programmed and you select the number of tickets available but also the price of them. Once scheduled, send tweets promoting it so everyone can buy tickets. And you get the money for that online meeting or conference. What we win? The money is shared with up to 97% of the ticket sales revenue after deduction of fees for Apple and Google. The winnings are deposited, according to Twitter, in your account about 45 days after the space with entry has been held.

This is a beta feature that may not be available to everyone, but you can go to the iOS and Android app and tap on “submit your request for the beta version of space with tickets”. Of course, you must have some minimum requirements: Be 18 years or older, have at least 1000 followers and have organized 3 spaces in the last 30 days before the request.

Tips

Twitter introduced tips a long time ago, although not all users have this option. As explained from their official help center, it is a function that allows you to add links to third-party payment services on your Twitter profile. We can activate the tip option from our profile and other users can send us money to reward our content on the microblogging social network. We can support creators in the same way that we do on Twitch, for example, but it also allows you to help raise funds.

It is a tool that will not yet be seen by all users or on all platforms. You can only see it in the mobile application for iOS and Android but not through the website. To do this, we go to our profile and touch on “Edit profile”. Here you can activate the switch next to “Allow own” and you will see all the options to receive them: with a Bitcoin address, via GoFundMe or via Patreon. Unlike the spaces, the creators keep 100% of the payments made through third-party options so you will receive the total money of the tips that they have wanted to give you from Twitter.

To tip someone we simply have to go to their profile and touch the icon that appears on Twitter. But you have to meet requirements: You must be at least 18 years old to request, receive or send tips. In addition, the reasons can be several: to help, to reward, to thank.

Super Follows

Another of the new Twitter monetization tools is Super Follows, although it is still in process and not fully available. Only users within the test group can have Super Follows subscriptions. As they explain from Twitter: “. When someone offers a Super Follows subscription, their Super Followers can see additional Tweets created especially for them. Super Followers receive badges on all responses they send to the user they have superfollowed, allowing them to stand out in the conversation “

It is a tool similar to Twitch subscriptions, for example: in exchange for a price there are users or followers who will have exclusive and enhanced content versus those who do not pay. It is a monthly subscription that offers exclusive preview, benefits, additional content … but also a way to support creators similar to the previous two and if we want to reward people who do a great job on Twitter by sharing all kinds of content.

For now it is not available to everyone but only iOS device subscribers can use the Super Follows subscription from the profile. We can see “super follow” in some profiles. It is expected that it will arrive soon on other platforms and that we will also see it on Android or in the web version but not at the moment.

How much does it cost? Although the prices are still in dollars, they can be subscriptions of $ 2.99 or ed $ 4.99 or $ 9.99 in total. If you are a super follower,can we share the additional content? Yes, but only those who are quew will see it too. I mean, just another Super Follower you will see the tweet you have retweeted. Others will see a message telling them they must be in order to see it.

Twitter Ads

In addition, we can use twitter to get traffic to our website or to make ourselves known. This can be achieved from Twitter Ads and allows a series of options: video reproductions, pre-roll reproductions, app downloads, interactions, clicks on a website, improve followers … Let’s go to the website of the social network now “Twitter Ads”. From here we can configure our ad with the three available options: recognition, consideration and conversion. We follow all the steps and add a name to the campaign, source of funding …

Twitter will allow you to choose a total budget, get an estimate of the audience and choose the time and date you want the campaign to start and end. We can choose type of custom audiences, devices on which it is displayed, description, etc. Once you have it, you will configure the campaign and you will be able to achieve the previously chosen objective.