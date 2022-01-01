Mourning in the dynasty? Destroyed, Silvia Pinal’s granddaughter announces tragic news: “There is no consolation”

Mexico City.- Michelle Salas, granddaughter of the first actress Silvia Pinal, set off alarms at the show by announcing that you are shattered and had to make an emergency trip, in addition to ask for prayers.

Click here and discover more information about Tribuna Sonora on our Google News page

The daughter of Luis Miguel Y Stephanie Salas He was sincere with his Instagram followers and shared that he is not having a good time, because he saw the need to make a emergency trip because one of the most special beings for her is at risk.

Was he talking about his grandmother Silvia Pinal? Because the actress was hospitalized last week and still fighting him Covid-19 at home, netizens thought that his health had worsened, however, unfortunately it is his kitty valentino.

These last few weeks have been immensely hard for me. That is why I have disappeared a bit around here. I can’t find the comfort or the desire to pretend that I’m fine when I’m torn inside“Michelle Salas began her message.

And he added: “2021 has been a year that has put me many obstacles. I broke my ligament, I lost a loved one, the health of one of my closest relatives was at risk and now my love. My kitten Valentino” .

Later, the influencer explained what happened to her pet, whom she calls her best friend: “I am writing this from the clinic where they are treating him for a small tumor on his tongue that was discovered a couple of days ago. I still do not want to lose faith There are times when I feel like I have collapsed into 1000 pieces. I only ask you please to keep him in your prayers and ask for him“.

Finally, Michelle confessed her hopes for her beloved pet to recover.

That kitten has been my life partner for 8 years, my best friend, he is the one I love the most. Sometimes you wonder why him? But God knows why he does things and I hope from the bottom of my heart that he helps him out of this. Infinite thanks “, he wrote in a photograph.

As you will remember, the young woman had only a few days to have arrived in Mexico, where she planned to spend Christmas As a family, including the matriarch of the Pinal dynasty, however, his plans were truncated with the hospitalization of his grandmother.

However, and despite her advanced age, fortunately, Silvia Pinal was discharged and is currently recovering at home. Although it is still positive for the virus, it is reported as stable.

Source: Instagram @michellesalasb, Twitter @TvsEspectaculos and Agencia México