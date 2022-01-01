Neighbors 2022: the first images of the new season already without Octavio Ocaña

The Neighbors series no longer has the participation of Polo Ortín or Octavio Ocaña (Photo: Instagram / @ neighborsoficial)

Darío Ripoll Y Lalo Spain They showed some pictures from the recording set of Neighbors, a humorous series that has been broadcast since 2005 and was created by Eugenio Derbez. Seasons 12 and 13 will be the first in which the absence of Octavio Ocaña.

Everything ready to start the new seasons of Neighbors 12 and 13 with mixed feelings, but very grateful for this project that has given me so much!… Thank you family for all your love and support during these 16 years, “wrote the actor in an Instagram post.

The renowned actor Octavio Ocaña gave life to Benito Rivers within Neighbors, production in which he participated since he was just a child. Although he quit his acting job for a time to pursue his dream of being a footballer, the young man He returned as a teenager to continue the story of his character in 2017.

Villanueva and Darío Ripoll (Photo: Instagram / @ darioripollh)

In the pictures, Darío Ripoll took a selfie with Mayrín Villanueva, while Lalo España shared some photographs of the cast of Neighbors while the production team prepared the filming set and gave instructions to the actors.

In this way, since filming began, Bono and the rest of the cast members had to learn to live without the occurrences of the role played by Octavio Ocaña, who was no longer that child who captivated the world, but a young man who was ready to fill the set and the hearts of all fans of the series with the same occurrences.

César Bono mentioned that Benito led “Neighbors” to success (Photo: Instagram / neighborsoficial)

When Mayrín Villanueva was questioned about the possible recognition of Ocaña, she expressed the following: “The tribute is over and each chapter, each recording will be dedicated to him, because it is very hard. I do not even want to imagine the pain for his people and therefore to respect as much as we can “, remarked the actress who gives life to” Silvia Olvera “in the series.

This is how the filming of seasons 12 and 13 goes (Photo: Instagram / @ laloespanaoficial)

Octavio Ocaña died on October 29 from a bullet impact after a persecution with the police of the State of Mexico. It should be noted that the investigation into his violent death has not yet concluded, but officially, it is known that heThe EdoMex Prosecutor’s Office reiterated that the 22-year-old accidentally shot himself.

On the other hand, on December 28 his companions gave statements regarding what happened, revealed that they had apparently been tortured by the policemen after the unexpected death of the protagonist of the series Neighbors and everything to support the official version of the death.

This is the first filming after the death of Ocaña (Photo: Las Estrellas)

Francisco Hernández affirmed that the new statements of the witnesses are in conflict with the official version of the death of Octavio Ocaña: “A few days ago we had the opportunity not only to be accompanied by the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office and the Homicide Prosecutor’s Office, but also we request protection measures for witnesses”, He expressed during an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

Ocana He is not the first actor to die and impact the cast of Neighbors, as Ortín Polo he died On August 16, 2016 in Mexico City, he was 88 years old and the cause of death was a heart attack.

Polo Ortín passed away in 2016 (Photo: Twitter @ IMCINE)

At the time, when the 2021 season began, Ocaña said that Polo Ortín was a faithful follower of the Atlante soccer team, so he used to wear a jacket and a brooch with the emblem of that team. Octavio remembers him fondly because he was a child who learned a lot from his partner “He was always a fine person, great, sensational, he is missed a lot”, he expressed.

