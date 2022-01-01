Netflix Premiere: “Don’t Look Up” Takes Space For A Comet Threat To Earth

Six months and fourteen days is, according to the calculations of Michigan State University nerds, who often go unnoticed, how long a ten-kilometer-wide comet will take to hit the earth: a ‘big boy’ as it used to be called , or less frivolously, a ‘planet killer’ elsewhere.

At least another six months, until there is a 99.78 percent chance that humanity and all life on the planet will disappear.

“It’s not real. It doesn’t really happen. It’s an alternate reality,” stuttered Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) in horror about his assistant, Dr. Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), who discovered the comet and for whom he will soon be named. traditionally with his last name, and the astronomy professor will be the one who, according to his own statements, offers his helplessness and despair in the face of the apparently inevitable mass death.

As we will see soon, it could also denounce the denial of reality in politics and society.

He and Kate are left waiting in front of the Oval Office for seven hours, only to be fired without accomplishing anything. And when President Orlean (Meryl Streep) takes the time to be briefed on the impending end of the world, an estimated 20 minutes for the audience.

But because this president, some kind of female version of Donald Trump, or just a reborn Sarah Palin, and because the midterm elections will take place in three weeks, one is not the least bit impressed by the assessment of that Comet Dibiaksy has the destructive power of a million Hiroshima bombs.

“Keep calm and sound loud” is the order. And when, weeks later, it is still opportune to act in terms of electoral tactics, even the apocalypse surpasses the fate that still is given to every issue today: it becomes a toy of economic interests and a political question of faith that is poses in fake news media and social networks. The hype is fed to satiety and finally boils down to absurdity

Meanwhile, Adam McKay seems to have found his movie home: satires with which he points to undesirable political or social developments.

In 2015, with the scathing The Big Short, he disarmed those responsible for the real estate and financial crisis in the United States.

He then introduced Vice, in which he showed without less mockery how Vice President Dick Cheney doubled his office and the truth to increase his power and wealth.

In the Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up” While he remains fundamentally faithful to this direction, he also does not paint a particularly flattering world for his compatriots.

However, unlike the previous two works, it does not deal with a specific historical event, but instead designs a hypothetical scenario.

This is not so original. We have already had several times that the earth should be destroyed by comets.

Disaster movies like Armageddon, Deep Impact, or more recently Greenland like to take the threat from space to create supernatural heroes.

“Don’t Look Up” now takes this scenario, but does not show how the common threat inspires great feats.

Instead, problem solving here is primarily problem denial.

Anyone who does not believe that something bad will happen does not see it as their duty to do something about it.

Now there are more than enough real world examples: be it climate change or coronavirus; selfishness and a fundamental skepticism toward science lead to the strangest and most terrifying reactions.

Even if “Don’t Look Up” isn’t based on a true story, it doesn’t seem completely impossible.

There’s a good reason the poster says “after quite possible events.”

Whether it is the politics that only reacts to difficulties under the greatest possible pressure, the media that only looks at the quota even in the face of the end of the world, or the common people who are against it in principle, because they don’t feel like it. Regardless of something to have to do, there are many reactions that sound familiar.

The facts are rewritten or simply ignored. Media asterisks seize the opportunity to stage themselves.

Personal gain counts more than anything else when in doubt, when the economy itself sees the end of the world as an opportunity for its own enrichment.

So there are enough reasons for ridicule, more than enough.

In fact, one of the shortcomings of “Don’t Look Up” is that no group has been selected that is specifically targeted.

Rather, McKay attempts a portrait of society as a whole, in which virtually everyone has fun.

The two main characters are on a losing streak with their scientific work because the whole world seems to be made up of just selfish and idiots.

However, this leads to the fact that the film becomes more and more bloated and at some point gets lost in detail.

Perhaps the director and screenwriter simply wanted to accommodate as many stars as possible, and therefore incorporated a large number of characters that would not be necessary.

Either way, the runtime of just under 140 minutes wouldn’t have been necessary here, it’s pretty fiddly.

The other problem is the humor itself. McKay was never the best, he preferred to use direct information to the allusion when in doubt, he preferred to educate rather than let the audience do intellectual work.

With “Don’t Look Up” it’s even worse. The movie looks like someone has taken the directive from a silly satire and worked on it.

That can be funny, sometimes comedy certainly is. But everything that needs to be said is said from the beginning, followed by repetition after repetition.

Although it is basically sympathetic to attack the grotesque anti-science movement, which is arming its own world with total impudence, this does not turn into the climax we expected, people thought they were smarter than they finally are.

It’s not really subtle, but like the killer said in “Se7en”, it doesn’t help if you just hit people on the shoulder, you have to hit them with a mallet.

“Dont Look Up” is that troubled kid from Dr. Strangelove and Network, they bought all the hammers at a hardware store and threw them cheerfully at the audience for 145 minutes and some might say “this is all so stupid.”

Now, with your hand on your heart: who has not thought exactly that in relation to our world in recent years ?!

In this sense, with “Don’t Look Up” we are getting exactly the movie that our society deserves.