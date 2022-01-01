New Year: This is how famous people celebrated

3/ 12

Completely in love and ready to start a new year, Daniella Álvarez not only celebrated with her family, but also with Daniel Arenas. “And so I start my 2022! Happy, surrounded by my family, accompanied by the love of my life, doing what I like the most, full of gratitude! Thank you God for a year of a lot of learning, for the good and for the not so good, because you have taught me to be thankful for the not so good, for the difficult moments, for the falls, for what is most difficult for us is what is most important. makes us great and worthy of deserving who we are and what we have. Happy New Year to all of you who always accompany me! I love you, we are going for a new year of new and better opportunities! ”, Wrote the former beauty queen.