New Year’s Eve parties at Bayfront Park to air for the first time in Cuba

For the first time, the traditional parties that take place in Miami’s Bayfront Park to say goodbye to the old year and welcome the new will be broadcast live to the people of Cuba.

Joe Carollo, city commissioner and president of the Bayfront Management Trust group, announced the participation of some of the artists best known to the Cuban people from the beginning of exile to the present day.

“Here they will be able to see them on a historic night, all together, united, singing to Cuba, Miami, the world, the entire United States. They will be able to see that the only thing that divides us is the dictatorship, because all generations of singers and Cubans we are united “, he stressed to Las Americas newspaper.

The concert will begin at 6:00 pm (local time) and will last for six hours. The organizers assured that all measures will be taken to prevent coronavirus infections.

The show with continuous music will be taken to Cuba through Radio and Television Martí and its platforms, together with América TV and SBS (Megatv).

Among the musicians who will perform that night are Gente de Zona, Yotuel, Aimée Nuviola, Jacob Forever, El Chacal, Lena and Malena Burque, Nacho, Carlos Oliva and Los Sobrinos del Juez, and Los 3 de La Habana. As usual, the closing will be in charge of Willy Chirino.

The traditional Bayfront Park New Year’s Eve party brings together around 100,000 people each year.

Last year the authorities decided to suspend it exceptionally due to the pandemic of coronavirus.