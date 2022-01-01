New Years: They didn’t put the music he wanted and he killed two

An ex baseball player and businessman from Bonao died after being shot by an individual, in an argument during the celebrations of New Year that was generated by the placement of a song that left another deceased and one wounded by a firearm.

The police report identified the two who died from multiple gunshot wounds, as 34-year-old Francis Joel Vizcaíno Díaz (ex baseball player) and Wilfredy Sánchez Ureña, 25, while the gunshot wounded in the leg was identified as Miguel Cepeda Canela.

According to the information offered by Colonel Hernández Peralta, who commands the Bonao police department, the incident occurred on Ruisenor street in the San Pablo neighborhood and two men identified as Mairenin Alberto Jiménez and one nicknamed as “La Briche . ”

“The named Wilfredy and Francis shared in a house, when the named Mairenin asks for a song to which Wilfredy does not obtain, causing an argument between them where Mairenin hits Wilfredy with a vaper, Francis comes out to claim him and he shoots both, “Colonel Hernández reported.

According to information obtained by Diario Libre, the deceased Francis Joel Vizcaino was baseball player from minor leagues from the United States and was currently engaged in lending money in Bonao.

Santiago did not register deaths from the feast of new Year.

In the city of Santiago, the police authorities reported that there were no deaths or injured people due to the arrival festivities of the new Year.

According to police spokesman Colonel Antonio Calvo Pérez, during the hours before and after the new Year A broad preventive operation was started that included the circulation by sectors of the city, of a police convoy headed by the brigadier general who commands the police plaza, Ernesto Rodríguez García.

The sectors and streets that were intervened by dozens of police officers were: Bella Vista, Cienfuegos, Los Salados, Cambodia, Ave. Yapur Dumit, Hato Mayor, Ave. Rafael Vidal, Ave. Juan Pablo Duarte and the convoy journey ended in the parking lot of the Monument to the Heroes of the Restoration where dozens of citizens were sharing.

The action to strengthen preventive patrolling in the aforementioned sectors contributed, according to the police officer, to reducing the unfortunate events to a minimum.