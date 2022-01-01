New York buys 184 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT for police force

The Department of Administrative Services of the city of New York has announced the purchase of 184 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT for him police force and other local agencies, such as the Department of Environmental Protection. With this acquisition, the city once again has a Mustang at the service of citizens, after the model that used the famous body Fox SSP in the 80s.

Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition: 0-100 km / h in 3.5 seconds

The important purchase of the 184 Mustang Mach-E GT amounts to a total of 11.5 million dollars, equivalent to 10.2 million euros. New York has the largest fleet of municipal vehicles in the country, with about 30,000 units, of which a fifth are police cars.

New York buys 184 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

For the 184 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT (test) to work perfectly, the municipal government will install 275 fast charging points for electric cars across the city, aiming to quadruple the number of chargers by the end of the decade.

Ford has introduced a number of modifications in the police Mustang Mach-E GT, though has not published the details on the changes made and what separates a police Mustang Mach-E GT from its street counterpart. We will have to wait to see how it behaves in a environment so hostile like the streets of New York. Let us remember that the vehicle is equipped with an electric motor of 487 hp and 860 Nm of torque, and announces an autonomy of 500 kilometers, according to the WLTP cycle.

Could also buy 250 Tesla Model 3

In early December, the michigan police presented its annual report on vehicles built especially for the body, which included for the first time an electric car, the Mustang Mach-E. The evaluation of the report was correct, but without further ado.

UK Police add a Tesla Model 3 to their fleet

On the other hand, New York would also be considering the purchase of 250 Tesla Model 3 (test) to serve as a patrol car, a decision that has the approval of the police, although nothing has been decided yet.

Source: The Drive