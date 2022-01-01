New York invests 420 million dollars for the transition to electric cars – News – Hybrids and Electric

The time for change has come. In many cities of the world this series of factors are occurring in which the local -or even national- executive itself gives the order that the entire fleet of automobiles that circulates through its territory, becomes completely electric, thus giving a replacement effective to thermal mechanics cars in pursuit of a decrease in pollution levels. In Madrid we have seen how many buses and equipment of 100% electric public vehicles are being integrated. Now New York joins this clear trend investing a total of 420 million dollars for the transition to electric vehicles on the Big Apple.

New York City is one of the most hectic settings on the planet. Hundreds of thousands of vehicles of all kinds move through its crowded streets every day, although especially those powered by gasoline or diesel. More than 30,000 of this total belong to official vehicles of the state or consistory, for what New York State is, wants to put an end to it by starting the change from the very beginning of 2022, that is, this measure will be in force from practically the same day that it was announced.

This decision It will be completed in the year 2023 when each and every one of the public vehicles will be electric. Throughout 2022, which will be the beginning of this change, a total of 1,250 fossil fuel vehicles are expected to be removed from city streets, a small percentage of the total but it will only mean the beginning.

In support of this measure, for many something drastic, a total of 1,776 fast charging stations will be installed in all the districts of New York City by the year 2030. Although this is a date that still feels a long way off, the truth is that the start of these operations has already begun and there are currently a total of 100 fast chargers installed, of which 11 are fully available for public recharging. These hundreds of positions are added to the already generous number that the city itself has with private companies dedicated to this purpose.

The approach of the executive who has carried out this initiative is, in addition to carrying out the installation of the aforementioned fixed recharging stations, will also acquire a series of mobile charging stations, which will be located in specific places at specific times, such as events or for emergencies. These will not need to be connected to the city’s electricity grid since its power generator does its job using a hydrogen fuel cell or via solar panels.

This transition towards electric public vehicles will end in 2035 when the entire fleet of fire trucks, ambulances or other emergency vehicles also make this change, although the executive is clear in this regard, since they will not carry out the change towards electric vehicles if there is not a series of competent and adequate alternatives for this purpose.