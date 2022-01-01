NFTs worth more than $ 2.2 million stolen

Images from the NFT store (Photo: The Verge)

Now that the NFT have had a big boom the cybercriminals They have taken advantage of it to do their thing. The artist and collector of non-fungible tokens Toddkramer Recently lost 16 ape assets that amounted to 2.2 million dollars.

Through his social networks he denounced that it was victim of a scam in which he lost a total of 16 of his “boring apes” and “mutant apes” NFTs.

Toddkramer’s attack was a phishing, in which the attackers set a trap for you to click on a contract that appeared to be a decentralized application of real NFTs, but all it did was authorize them to spend tokens on your behalf.

In just moments, 16 of his NFTs were compromised from three of his collections, including 8 from the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), 7 Mutant Ape Yacht Club and a Clonex NFT (which ended up in the hands of Carl Pei, from OnePlus ), whose estimated prices were close to 593 ETH (Ethereum cryptocurrencies).

After reporting that he had been a victim of phishing, he released the list of abducted apes. These were:

Apes

– Ape 2771

– Ape 6416

– Ape 1623

– Ape 1708

– Ape 8214

– Ape 7528

– Ape 9988

– Ape 9410

Mutant apes

– Mutants 25057

– Mutant 11177

– Mutant 28752

– Mutant 24718

– Mutant 2436

– Mutant 9278

– Mutant 2434

Clones

– Clonex 6801

After the warning it was discovered that someone was trying to scam your name and it was reported that the parts were intended to be sold at OpenSea, an NFT retail specialty store. The site immediately froze the assets and may return them to their owner.

Likewise, the affected person assured that he learned the lesson and advised his followers to use a hardware wallet, which allows you to store the personal keys that make the cryptocurrency transactions.

NFT stands for Non-Fungible Token, for its acronym in English, and may contain digital things such as cartoons, animated GIFs, songs, or “one-of-a-kind” video game elements. These allow you to buy and sell these unique digital items due to their blockchains that provide them with a certificate of authenticity.

Most buyers are collectors or speculators They hope to be able to sell them later and earn a dividend.

In fact, the NFTs were the protagonists of several auctions with prices of infarction. The record was reached by the American artist Beeple with a totally digital work for 69.3 million euros (more than 78 million dollars) in March at Christie’s in Paris.

For example, this December the first SMS in history was sold as NFT, sent by the operator Vodafone on December 3, 1992, it was auctioned for 107,000 euros (more than 120,000 dollars) in a sale organized by the Aguttes house in France.

The buyer, whose full identity was not revealed, was a Canadian working in the new technology sector. You are now the sole owner of a unique digital replica of the original communication protocol that transmitted this SMS.

After adding the auction costs, the message was ultimately sold for 132,680 euros (about $ 149,000).

