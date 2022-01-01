Nicaraguan man found dead in jacuzzi of apartment in Medellín

A 39-year-old Nicaraguan who arrived in Medellín, Colombia, on December 17, was found dead in the jacuzzi of an apartment he had rented.

It is about the Nicaraguan-American Víctor Manuel Lacayo Vílchez, who was found in the jacuzzi of an apartment located in El Poblado, one of the most exclusive areas of the city.

According to Colombian media, the body was found at 9:26 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29. An employee of the real estate that rents the apartment was the one who found the body.

Lacayo was naked and submerged in the water of the jacuzzi, there were also three unconscious people: two women and a man; These were taken to different clinics.

California resident

Semana magazine reported that the Nicaraguan resided in California, United States, but that he used to travel to Colombia. Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Romero, operational commander of the Aburrá Valley Metropolitan Police, told the media that drugs and liquor were found next to the body.

“Two women and a man lying on the floor in a state of unconsciousness. We quickly make our calls to the relief teams and these people are transferred to nearby health centers and, to date, they have not been able to enter their full mental capacities, which is why we have not yet been able to obtain information from them. ”, The lieutenant colonel explained to Semana.

“It can be determined, by the presence of our patrol, that around the unconscious bodies and the person inside the Jacuzzi, there are bottles of liquor and substances that, due to their physical characteristics and their synthetic origin, can be ecstasy or some narcotics that generate depression, especially affect the central nervous system, “added the police chief to the Colombian magazine.

The Colombian authorities await the result of the autopsy, but announced that the body did not show signs of violence.