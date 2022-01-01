Nicky Jam’s luxurious gift to his new girlfriend

Singer Nicky Jam has given himself a new opportunity in love and recently confirmed his relationship with Aleska Génesis, and both often show off their relationship on social networks.

Source: Instagram @aleskagenesis

It is worth remembering that Nicky Jam made their relationship public by presenting it in a massive concert that he held in Spain, clearing up the doubts since for a long time it had been ensuring that the love between the singer and the model arose from a love triangle.

Source: Instagram @aleskagenesis

But now, far from the rumors, both Nicky Jam and Aleska Génesis share images of the romantic moments they live and that is how the model boasted on her official Instagram profile the luxurious car that Nicky gave her as a gift from Christmas.

Source: Instagram @aleskagenesis

“Thank you baby for making me feel like a Barbie,” said the Venezuelan when she saw her expensive Lamborghini Huracán in pink that Nicky Jam gave her for Christmas.

This vehicle has a high cost that can vary depending on the personalized accessories you have but it could cost approximately between 210 thousand dollars in its simplest version up to 300 thousand ($ 180 to $ 257 million).