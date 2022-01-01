Nicolas Cage doesn’t want to be called an ‘actor’. This is what he said

This is Nicolas Cage 0:54

(CNN) – Nicolas Cage knows that it may sound “pretentious”, but he would prefer you to refer to him as an “interpreter”.

The Oscar winner known for his performances in movies like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Face / Off” shared during a conversation on the Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast that he doesn’t like being called an “actor.”

“For me, it always implies, ‘Oh, he’s a great actor, so he’s a great liar,'” Cage said.

“Interpreter” works best for him, he said, “because interpreter means that you are entering your heart, or you are entering your imagination, or your memories or your dreams, and you are bringing something back to communicate with the audience.”

He currently stars in the film “Pig” and refers to the film’s director, Michael Sarnoski, as “Archangel Michael.”

“I knew after a couple of flops that I had been sidelined in the system and that they were not going to invite me,” Cage said. “I always knew that it would take a young filmmaker to come back or remember some films he had made and know that I could be the right fit for his script and rediscover myself. And that’s why he’s not just Michael, he’s the Archangel Michael.”