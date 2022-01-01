objectives are not being met

Just a few days ago we talked about how Hyundai activity in the heat engine development division in Namyang had ceased. Now it is the turn of something very different: they have stopped the development of the hydrogen car of Genesis.

The reason is that this new project encompassed in a more ambitious general strategy related to hydrogen does not seem to be yielding the results that were expected, so the Asian giant has started an indefinite hiatus.

The project is not canceled, but there are many doubts





Hyundai is engaged in a deep transformation, opting very strongly for electric mobility. It is also one of the brands that is dedicating more efforts to the development of electric cars powered by hydrogen fuel cells, relying on this technology as a bet for the future.

But things don’t always go our way, and the project with which Hyundai was developing for Genesis (its premium car division) a new hydrogen-powered model is going to take a breath.





As reported in the Korean newspaper Chosun and confirmed in Pulse, the problem has not been with the car itself, which had advanced 12 months of development (out of a total of four years) to be launched on the market in 2025. The problem has been that the objectives set around it are not being met.

Hyundai’s intention is to move away from internal combustion and go through battery-electric cars as an intermediate step before reaching a hydrogen-powered range. For that they were marked a roadmap that is not being fulfilled as expected.

They are currently in the second generation fuel cell with the Hyundai Nexo, and a third lighter and more efficient based on the current one is on the way. The first models with this technology would arrive in 2023 and in 2028 for all the brand’s commercial vehicles.





An internal audit has concluded that objectives are not being achievedNeither in times of development nor in the global context: there is no increase in demand, there is no infrastructure, the price of technology has not fallen as expected and the cost of hydrogen is not reducing either.

With this unfavorable framework, the hydrogen Genesis project is going to be kept in a drawer until we see how the situation evolves, while the rest of the electrification plans for Genesis remain intact.

In any case, hydrogen technology for individuals will continue to have a difficult future unless things change (a lot). This technology has a better fit in commercial and industrial vehicles.

