Octavio Ocaña case: the revealing information that came to light

The accident from Octavio Ocana, which claimed his life, is still causing a stir in Mexico and authorities continue to investigate the case. Now, the family’s lawyer, Francisco Fernández, has released revealing details from two witnesses on the day of the tragedy that could turn the investigation around.

The actor from “Neighbors” (2005) passed away on October 29, 2021 in Cuautitlán Izcalli, State of Mexico, after a police chase on the Chamapa-Lechería highway. According to the officers, the young man had a very high degree of alcohol in his blood, so he fled when they wanted to stop him and, in those minutes, he drew a weapon to confront them, but he ended up shooting himself.

But nevertheless, the family does not believe this version Y they asked friends to share what they remember before Ocaña collided with the car. This helped in the case in favor of the family and the lawyer managed to get the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) to put together a second line of research.

“We feel very optimistic. His statements are at odds with the official version, we managed to open up new lines of investigation. They said they never saw that he could have shot himselfWhat’s more, even one of them, the one in the back, says that he never saw Octavio draw his gun, “Fernández said on the” Ventaneando “program.

And he added: “If it was found that someonelteró the crime scene with any culpable or malicious purpose, that is why there is also another folder in the Attorney General of the State of Mexico, for the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office. It is no coincidence that the state commission has opened an official investigation, because if there were shots fired by the police, they were not justified. “

Octavio Ocaña case: “There was a huge failure”

Francisco Fernández is careful with his words, since justice still ruled in favor of no one and prefers to speak of “scene” or “fact” and leave aside the word “crime”. In this sense, he explained that, for many hours, the body of Octavio Ocana He was inside the truck and nobody guarded the scene, so the event could have been manipulated very easily.

“There is no evidence or any trace of gunpowder, neither in their hands, nor in the hands of the companions (…) There was a glaring failure, which is precisely that hours passed without the expert services arriving,” he said and added that manipulation of the body could harm them. Despite this, the family is very optimistic and expectant with this twist.

