Opto Space & Defense is ready to manufacture a new high resolution camera

OPTO Space & Defense, of Akaer Group, has achieved an important stage in the field of the satellite-derived technology transfer program SDGC – Defense and Communications Geostationary Satellite.

The project for a new high-resolution camera was approved in a Critical Design Review – Critical Design Review – in November 2021.

The examination was attended by representatives of the Brazilian Space Agency (AEB), President Carlos Augusto Teixeira de Moura, director Paulo Roberto Braga Barros and the coordinator Rodrigo Leonardi, as well as the superintendent of the innovation area of ​​the public company Financier of Studies and Projects (Finep), William Rospendowski.

All images: Opto Space & Defense

The SGDC is an extremely advanced satellite, which uses the high capacity of the Ka band to expand the broadband offer to the most remote parts of Brazil, with quality internet. It guarantees national defense and sovereignty and the expansion of the operational capacity of the Armed forces, operating in the band X.

OPTO Space & Defense’s participation with Finep and AEB in the technology transfer program increases its capacity to develop and manufacture optical payloads for Earth observation.

High quality

In addition to the project for a geostationary orbit camera, a low-orbit camera and a prototype are also being designed to be integrated and tested in its new laboratory.

This camera, which has a resolution of 1.8 m on the ground with a swath of 50 km in an orbit of 500 km altitude, had the approved CDR.

OPTO S&D already has extensive experience in the development of refractive type spatial imaging cameras, that is, with lenses. However, within this technology transfer project and the training acquired, the company has the opportunity to evolve and apply its experience in the development of SLR cameras, that is, with mirrors instead of lenses.

“It is a complex project with all phases of systems engineering. It is a different technology that has other advantages for this type of high-resolution cameras. We went through the PDR (Preliminary Design Exam), some tests and we have just arrived at the CDR. It is the proof that the project is ready and we can manufacture the prototype. The program allowed OPTO S&D to acquire this unprecedented capacity in the country “, explained the general director of OPTO S&D, Claudio Carvas.

The prototype will be integrated in Brazil and OPTO S&D has until the end of 2022, to deliver it and finish the laboratory.

The acquired technology can also be applied in other projects, because it is aligned with the new market called New Space and with larger projects, such as Strategic Program for Space Systems (PESE) of the Brazilian Air Force.

OPTO Space & Defense is a strategic defense company, specialized in the development of optronic products for the industrial, aerospace and defense areas.

Founded in 1985, it is recognized for its excellence in the design and manufacture of highly complex optronic systems, including precision optical components, highly reliable electronics, fine mechanics, and systems engineering.

The Akaer Group, founded in 1992, is specialized in offering technological solutions in different fields such as aerospace, defense, energy and the automotive industry.

With more than 500 highly qualified employees, it has participated in the development of strategic projects for Brazil, such as the Gripen, the KC-390 and cameras for satellites.

In recent years, the Akaer Group has grown at an average annual rate of 20%, highlighting its performance in international markets.