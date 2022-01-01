Partygoers prepare to return to Times Square to receive 2022 in pandemic

New York City got ready to welcome the new year – and say goodbye to another 12 months marked by the pandemic – as it prepared to recapture its New Years Eve celebration in Times Square.

And all this at a time when the country tries to be optimistic that the worst of the pandemic is behind us, despite the fact that health authorities warned against the unbridled celebrations in the midst of the rebound in COVID-19 infections. caused by the omicron variant.

The city said it would limit the number of people who would enter Times Square to witness the descent of a 6-ton ball, with about 2,700 encrusted Waterford crystals, live to about 15,000 spectators, far fewer than the tens of thousands of revelers. who used to congregate in the iconic square to enjoy the lights, the party and the confetti shower at the most popular New Year’s Eve event in the country.

“We are excited to welcome visitors back to Times Square this New Year’s Eve,” said Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance. “Our goal is to have a safe and responsible event for the world to see.”

The ball’s descent will take place on Friday, when the clock strikes midnight and the turn of the year, an occasion that used to be celebrated with champagne, beer toasts, joyful hugs and hopes for better times to come.

But 2022 begins just like its predecessor: with the pandemic clouding an already uncertain future.

Doubts about the cancellation hovered over the party this year after the city registered record numbers of infections in recent days and others, such as Atlanta, decided to cancel their celebrations.

Last year, the ball drop was closed to the public due to the pandemic.

In the United States, coronavirus cases have risen to record levels with an average of more than 265,000 infections per day. New York City posted its worst record – more than 39,590 new cases reported – on Tuesday, according to state data.

But Mayor Bill de Blasio, who will cease to lead the nation’s most populous city at midnight, said the festivities in Times Square “will show the world that New York City is struggling to get ahead.”

Authorities said those who attend the show must wear a mask and show proof of vaccination. At first, the organizers hoped to gather more than 50,000 people, but their plans were cut drastically due to infections.

Rapper and actor LL Cool J was going to star in one of the performances of the show, but announced his absence after testing positive for COVID-19.

The city’s new mayor, Eric Adams, who will be sworn in in Times Square shortly after the turn of the year, expressed hope on Thursday that 2022 will be “a new beginning of our resilience.”

This was a sentiment shared by the people on the street.

Sisters Mary and Vanessa Anyakwo, both college students, were also moderately optimistic as they gazed at Times Square on a getaway from their home in suburban Elmsford, New York.

“I feel much more hopeful than last year because I think we have a lot more facilities” to tackle the pandemic, said 20-year-old Mary.

Vanessa, 22, pointed to the crowd: “Last year, at this point, … I didn’t think this was going to be like this.”

Paolo Brügger, a banker from Zurich, Switzerland, reflected on a world fed up with enduring wave after wave of the coronavirus a year after 2021 began with hope for vaccines.

His optimism was dampened by the new global reality that the pandemic will continue into the new year.

“A lot of people are now asking themselves ‘Is this going to be like this every year, when the cold comes, will we have a new variant and will we go back to the starting box?'” Said Brügger, 55 years old.

However, he was “extremely optimistic” about 2022, partly because of vaccines and new therapies against COVID-19, and partly, he laughed, “because it can’t be worse than the last two years.”