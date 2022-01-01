PNP representatives ask the Governor to use federal funds to mitigate the increase in light

The delegation of the New Progressive Party in the House of Representatives today asked Governor Pedro Pierluisi to resort to the use of federal funds to mitigate the impact of the increase in the electricity service rate that will take effect from tomorrow.

The House spokesperson for the PNP, Carlos ‘Johnny’ Méndez Núñez, who expressed his opposition to the increase since the LUMA Energy consortium requested since December 16, proposed in written statements that the government can “use the model used by the Financial Advisory Authority and Fiscal Agency (Aafaf) last October when the transfer of some $ 76 million in federal funds allocated to address issues related to the pandemic was authorized to relieve the People of a similar request for an increase in the electricity rate ”.

Yesterday, Thursday, the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (NEPR) endorsed, albeit with a reduction, LUMA’s request to increase the rate hike for commercial and residential customers. The originally requested increase was 18.4 percent per kilowatt hour. The one approved yesterday was 16.8 percent in the electricity bill for the first quarter of 2022 (January to March).

“It is time for the Electric Power Authority to move, as a matter of urgency, to meet the goal that by 2025 40 percent of all energy produced on the Island comes from renewable sources, as required by the Law 17-2019 (Puerto Rico Energy Public Policy Law), which seeks that citizens have access to these energy systems that will help them lower the payment of electricity in their homes and businesses. We have to act quickly so that these fluctuations in the international market do not affect our people, ”added Méndez Núñez.

On the other hand, legislator Victor Parés Otero, who represents District # 4 of San Juan, insisted that the approved increase “will greatly affect our people.”

“We are talking that an average family in Puerto Rico will see an increase of almost 30 dollars in their electric service bill for three months, precisely now that we are fighting this historical rebound in COVID-19 cases,” said Parés Otero. “It is time to use federal funds for this. The Governor’s proposal, outlined in the October action, not only has our support, but we urge that it be done immediately ”.

On the other hand, the PNP representative insisted that the agencies responsible for the electric power service have to comply with Law 17-2019 “so that these requests for increases are a thing of the past and our people see a marked reduction in what they pay for electricity”.

“We will be very careful that all the metrics outlined in the aforementioned law are met,” he concluded.

The president of the PREPA Retirees Association reacts

On the other hand, Johnny Rodríguez Ortiz, president of the Association of Retirees of the Electric Power Authority (AJAEE), questioned Governor Pierluisi for hiding behind the NEPR to, according to the labor leader, evade his responsibility for the fifth increase for service of energy approved by the entity with the support of the Chief Executive Officer.

“Pierluisi orchestrated, directed and completed the privatization process of the Electric Power Authority with the promise not to increase electricity in 3 years, and contrary to his word, there are five increases in six months,” said Rodríguez Ortiz, at the same time who stressed that “the Bureau was created to justify the increases and politicians to get their feet off the plate,

“But they can no longer fool the people. They were exposed, “he added. “The actions of the governor are far from safeguarding the public interest. He assured us that LUMA was not going to give electricity increases for three years, but he approves the increases through the Energy Bureau, made up of officials appointed by him, who respond to his interests. In its first year, the Pierluisi government presented us with its two faces: one that says and the other that does and wants the people to believe it ”.

After the increase authorized by the regulator, the cost per kilowatt-hour will rise from 21 cents to 25.5 cents from January 1, 2022.

On the other hand, he urged the Legislature and the Department of Justice to go to the lengths to investigate the “disappearance” of 130,000 barrels of fuel (Bunker C # 6) at a cost of $ 15 million. “Probably, that fuel never reached Puerto Rico, but it was paid for with people’s money and someone should answer for that theft,” he said.