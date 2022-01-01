Presenter makes history by being the first with an indigenous tattoo on her face

Host Oriini Kaipara recently made history by becoming the first woman to host the primetime news with a traditional indigenous tattoo on her face.

The woman, a presenter for Three in New Zealand, has a tattoo of Maori culture, which was made on her face after discovering her descendants from that community.

Descendant of the Maori

In 2017, Oriini Kaipara underwent a DNA test in order to learn more about her ethnicity and ancestry, according to the New Zealand outlet ‘Stuff’.

The result surprised her: “The test showed 98% Maori or Polynesians, 1% Scandinavians and 1% Caucasus, the region on the border of Europe and Asia,” reported Stuff.

The Maori, according to a portal specialized in New Zealand culture, are an indigenous people who came to this territory more than 1000 years ago, and have their own history, language and traditions.

The find led Kaipara to reflect on what she was doing for her culture and Maori heritage.

“Am I doing enough? Am I giving enough in terms of helping to promote my language, my culture or my heritage? Am I doing enough to uphold Maori things, the Maori language, Maori customs, Maori culture? I know it’s in me, but what exactly am I doing? ”, He told the aforementioned media.

Therefore, the woman decided to get a Moko Kauae, a traditional Maori tattoo worn by women of this culture on the chin.

“Maori tattoos on the face are the ultimate expression of Maori identity. The Maori believe that the head is the most sacred part of the body, so tattoos on the face have a special importance ”, reports the portal ‘100% New Zealand’.

And although he believed that he would never be able to present news on television with his tattoo, little by little he began to make history in the media.

Making history on television

The 37-year-old journalist began to make history in 2019. In that year, she became the first woman with a traditional tattoo from an indigenous culture to present a newsletter.

But this week, Kaipara continued to make history by being the first woman with a tattoo on her face to host mainstream primetime news.

Kaipara presented the 6 pm broadcast on channel ‘Three’, replacing Sam Hayes, a regular presenter of the newscast who is on maternity leave.

“She will be featured on Newshub Live at 6pm in place of the regular presenters, making her the first woman with a moko kauae to present primetime news. At the moment it is also completing the nightly news “, narrated the local means ‘Stuff’.

In #New Zealand Oriini Kaipara has become the 1st Maori journalist with a “moko kauae” tattoo to present the news in prime time. The traditional chin tattoo is a rite of passage from adolescence to adulthoodpic.twitter.com/VtNe9H8PET – © halecos Amarillosᴳᴸᴼᴮᴬᴸ ʷAͤNͣOͬNͤYˡMͤOᵍUͥSͦⁿ (@ChalecosAmarill)

he woman assured that she is aware of her achievement and affirmed that she seeks to continue opening new paths for traditional communities and for their culture.

“I am well aware that I am the first with moko kauae to present a newsletter in prime time at six o’clock. That is always in the back of my mind, that every step I take is like breaking a glass ceiling,” she assured .

According to the woman, her work is a commitment to inspire other women and others to “embrace their culture” and to pursue their dreams and goals.

“I have realized for a while that it is much bigger than just reading the news or making stories that we all care about. It is also a great victory for this generation and the next 10 generations: do not let identity or your culture prevent you from doing anything. In fact, you use it as your power, to be bigger and do great things for everyone, ”he told the aforementioned newspaper.

With its appearance on television, Kaipara is opening spaces for the Maori and for all those cultures that feel that there is no place for them in everyday places of society.