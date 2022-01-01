Public Health reports 1,149 new cases of Covid-19; daily positivity reaches 31.91%

In the epidemiological bulletin number 653 on the advance of the coronavirus in the Dominican Republic, the Ministry of Public Health reported 1,149 new cases of Covid-19 and no deaths.

Likewise, it was indicated that there are currently about 7,236 active cases and 4,247 deaths in total.

In the last 24 hours, 6,896 samples have been processed, of which 3,201 correspond to PCR and 3,695 antigen tests.

This is equivalent to a daily positivity of 31.91% while the positivity of the last 4 weeks stands at 7.90%.

Since the pandemic began, 419,927 cases of Covid-19 have been registered in the Dominican Republic.

In this report, the authorities highlight that in the Dominican Republic a total of 2,579,438 samples have been made since the pandemic began, equivalent to 246,872 per million people.

Hospital occupation

The General Directorate of Epidemiology indicates that some 436 people are hospitalized, occupying 19% of the beds. The health system has 2,261 beds available.

Beds in Intensive Care Units (ICU) are 19% occupied, with 114 out of 585 beds available for patients infected with Covid. Meanwhile, of 473 fans, 76 are in use, that is, 16%.