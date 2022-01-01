Radamel Falcao, in doubt for game against Atlético de Madrid by covid-19 – International Football – Sports

The Argentine midfielder Oscar Trejo, who was one of those affected by the covid outbreak suffered by the Vallecano Ray, He has tested negative in the last two PCR tests he has undergone and is waiting to receive authorization from LaLiga to join training, as revealed by the player himself on his social networks.

“I received the results with great joy thinking that I could finally return to the group and help my teammates. However, they have told me that despite having two negative tests I cannot rejoin the team,” the Argentine said on his social networks.

Waiting for the last practice to define payroll

Rayo will face Atlético de Madrid this day, which will be measured on Sunday at the Wanda Metropolitano starting at 10:15 am, Colombian time.

The last training session of the Vallecano team will be on Saturday afternoon, at the Ciudad Deportiva, and the Argentine is waiting to receive the authorization that allows him to train with his teammates to be able to enter the call for players who will face Atlético .

The fifteen first-team players currently available are goalkeepers Luca Zidane and Iván Arboleda, defenders Mario Hernández, Kevin Rodrigues, Iván Balliú, Nikola Maras, Esteban Saveljich and Fran García; midfielders Santi Comesaña, Oscar Valentín, Isi Palazón, Pathé Ciss and Unai López; and forwards Andrés Martín and Sergi Guardiola.

Falcao, on the list of unavailable players

Affected by the covid outbreak, the first team players who were not available in the last training session were Stole Dimitrievski, Alejandro Catena, Baby, Álvaro García, Mario Suárez, José Ángel Pozo, Oscar Trejo, Randy Nteka, Radamel Falcao and Yacine Qasmi.

