Real Madrid seeks to reunite Mbappé and Haaland in their attack

Real Madrid are trying to sign Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé next summer in an attempt to take advantage of Barcelona’s financial woes by signing the two most wanted players in world soccer, sources told ESPN.

Madrid failed with a € 200 million offer for Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappé during the summer transfer window, but the French international is expected to move to the Bernabéu as a free agent when his contract with him expires. PSG at the end of this season.

And although they face competition from Manchester City, Manchester United and PSG for Borussia Dortmund forward Haaland, Real believe they can structure a deal to bring the 21-year-old Norwegian to Madrid.

With four big savings, Gareth Bale, Isco, Luka Modric and Marcelo, who will be left without a contract and out of Real’s payroll at the end of the season, LaLiga leaders will have the margin necessary to finance a move for Haaland and also pay his salary and Mbappé’s.

ESPN reported in October that Haaland will earn an annual salary of £ 30 million if he leaves Dortmund, where a 75 million euro release clause will be active at the end of this season.

Sources told ESPN Haaland and his advisers will consider the interest of a variety of clubs, but Real are the main contenders for signing the Norwegian international.

While Barcelona president Joan Laporta remains determined to tempt Haaland, the club’s financial troubles are likely to make such a move impossible. Barcelona announced debts of 1.35 billion euros in September, a situation that forced the club to accept defeat in its efforts to keep Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou and also led to the departure of Antoine Griezmann to Atlético Madrid.

Although Barça are now taking steps to strengthen their squad, with Ferran Torres arriving from City with a 55 million euro deal, the five-time Champions League winners cannot compete with the richest clubs in Europe in the race for sign Haaland, and sources said that Real know they have a unique opportunity to drive a huge gap between them and Barça, strengthening themselves, while their biggest rivals are in a state of financial crisis.

Premier League leaders City appear to be in a strong position to sign Haaland due to the wealth and success of the club under Pep Guardiola. His neighbor United have maintained a long-term interest in Haaland, but managerial uncertainty at Old Trafford and the struggle to secure a top-four finish in the league this season could damage their hopes of signing the player. Sources told ESPN that PSG is ready to move for Haaland if Mbappé confirms that he will not sign a new contract at the Parc des Princes, but Real could still prove to be City’s biggest rival by signing the player.