Regime streamlines relations with China and opens diplomatic headquarters in Managua

The People’s Republic of China officially reopened diplomatic relations with Nicaragua, according to official media this Friday, December 31, China inaugurated its diplomatic headquarters in Managua in which they raised the flag of the Asian country.

In the photographs released by the ruling party, it is observed that during the event was present Laureano Ortega Murillo, son of Ortega and Rosario Murillo and presidential advisor for Investments, Trade and International Cooperation; Ortega Foreign Minister Denis Moncada and Yu Bo, representative of China in Nicaragua.

The designated vice president, Murillo, in her speech at noon, confirmed the news and said that “colleagues, a very special greeting to brother, Yu Bo, representative of the Government of the People’s Republic of China, and to his entire delegation who are here today. They are reopening the embassy of that heroic people, of that friendly government, and we celebrate that we are together on paths that are challenging for all the peoples of the world.

«Unite, reestablish here not only the historical fraternal relations of all time that we have had with the People’s Republic of China, at the level of government now, of people all the time, common and good history today is reestablished, reinstated, reopened embassy and there are the representatives of the powers of the state, our chancellor is, there is Laureano, Iván Acosta, who were at the head of the delegation that recently traveled there (China), there they are, “added Murillo.

Reestablish relations with China

On December 9, the Ortega regime through Foreign Minister Moncada announced that Nicaragua broke diplomatic relations with the government of Taiwan and announced that it stopped having “any official contact and relationship” with the island, to show its loyalty to China by reestablish your relationships. And just one day later, on December 10, Laureano signed with China’s Vice Foreign Minister, Ma Zhaoxu, the document to restore diplomatic relations between Nicaragua and China.

Instead of the Ortega foreign minister, Denis Moncada, Laureano Ortega Murillo signed the reestablishment of diplomatic relations with China. THE PRESS / TAKEN FROM TWITTER

The document was signed in Tianjin, and in addition to Ortega Murillo, the delegation is made up of his older brother, Rafael Ortega Murillo, presidential delegate, and Iván Acosta, Minister of Finance and Public Credit, according to information from official media. It is the same delegation that was in Russia a few days ago.

China or the People’s Republic of China has been governed by the Communist Party since 1949 and is the most populous country on the planet. Meanwhile, Taiwan, known as the Republic of China (ROC), has behaved as an independent republic since 1949 and has the United States as an ally.

On November 6, 1990, China suspended its diplomatic relations with Nicaragua in protest at the recognition of Taiwan by the government of that time under former President Violeta Barrios de Chamorro.

Ortega confiscates Taiwan headquarters

Officially it has not been presented if the headquarters that they inaugurated this Friday is the one that belonged to the embassy of Taiwan, the same that the government of the Asian island had donated to the Archdiocese of Managua, located in the Altamira Plans, an area of ​​high added value , from Managua, as confirmed to LA PRENSA at the time by the Archdiocese’s vicar general, Monsignor Carlos Avilés.

However, on December 26, at nightfall, the Daniel Ortega regime, through the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (PGR), issued a statement where it reported that within the framework of recognition on December 9 of China as a sovereign nation and that Taiwan is part of that territory, this implies “the immediate registration of all real estate, personal property, equipment and resources, in favor of the recognized State; the People’s Republic of China, with absolute and unrestricted ownership and control.

Facade of the headquarters of the Embassy of Taiwan in Managua. THE PRESS / Archive

This December 27, the island through an official statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, for its acronym in English) immediately protested the confiscation of its former diplomatic headquarters located in the Planes de Altamira, an area of ​​high plusvalía, from Managua, and denounced the “illegal occupation” of his property. He also called on the international community to condemn jointly the “malicious actions of the governments of Nicaragua and China.”

And this December 30, the government of Taiwan reported that it will take international legal action against Nicaragua, led by President Daniel Ortega, for the confiscation of its diplomatic headquarters in Managua, which the island had donated to the Catholic Church.

“Taiwan will undertake appropriate international legal procedures to protect its diplomatic property and ensure that Nicaragua is accountable for its internationally wrongful act,” warned MOFA in its official statement in which it noted that Ortega breached and violated the articles of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.