Ricky Martin shared his favorite PHOTOS of the year and made an important announcement about his look

The Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin 50-year-old is resting in her hometown of Puerto Rico with her husband, the Swedish artist Jwan yosef and their four children Mateo, Valetino, Renn and Lucía. They will greet the new year together with the singer’s parents and other relatives while enjoying the beach and free time.

Ricky Martin and his family. Source: Terra file

Meanwhile, Ricky Martin he keeps in touch with his fans on social networks where he accumulates more than 16 million followers from all over the world. Now the blonde used his instagram stories to share with the world that follows him closely, his best 9 photos of this 2021.

Related news

The best photos of Ricky Martin. Source: instagram @ricky_martin

Next to a plaque containing several postcards, Ricky Martin wrote: “Of the 9 favorite photos of this year, in 5 I have of them I have a dyed beard, I think this one returns this year (in reference to 2022)”. In this way, the singer gave a preview of what his looks will be like in the coming days when he returns from his rest and once again gets on stage.

Ricky Martin. Source: Terra file

It was in February of this year when Ricky Martin He was shown for the first time with a dyed white beard and his fans raved. There was also a place for haters who compared him to Santa Claus but the singer overcame his talent, charisma and beauty, which led him to the top of international fame more than three decades ago.

Ricky Martin with a white beard. Source: Terra file

For this 2022, Ricky Martin He has planned new dates for his international tour that started two months ago and continues to sell out and reap successes. Surely your children and your husband will accompany you and in each recess that the artist may have, they will have fun together.