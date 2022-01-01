Ricky Martin shared his favorite PHOTOS of the year and made an important announcement about his look

The Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin 50-year-old is resting in her hometown of Puerto Rico with her husband, the Swedish artist Jwan yosef and their four children Mateo, Valetino, Renn and Lucía. They will greet the new year together with the singer’s parents and other relatives while enjoying the beach and free time.

Ricky Martin and his family. Source: Terra file

Meanwhile, Ricky Martin he keeps in touch with his fans on social networks where he accumulates more than 16 million followers from all over the world. Now the blonde used his instagram stories to share with the world that follows him closely, his best 9 photos of this 2021.

