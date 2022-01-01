Romeo Santos: “I am the underrated champion”

As seldom the singer-songwriter Romeo Santos opened his heart in Instagram and revealed unknown aspects of his private life. “The boy of poetry” referred to betrayals, joys and sorrows in a message he made public on his social network Instagram.

“I witnessed betrayals of people who swore never to fail me. I felt powerless, and even questioned my own judgment for having trusted them,” he confesses without pointing to the people to whom he sends the message.

“The only strength in times of distress was my family, and the music that served as a distraction,” he noted in another line of his message.

“I verified that heroes can be branded as villains, depending on who is telling the story. That sometimes when you extend your hands, they easily want to rip your arm off. And for some, favors are valued until they ask for one that cannot be do. That is when gratitude and memory begin to rust, “he wrote.

He continued: “I learned that, ironically, having so many reasons and trials to change the misperception that some have about me, I preferred to remain silent. I realize that I am maturing, and I have come to understand that silence gives you power and prosperity. And that time will be in charge of showing the truth, and disproving fallacies. “

He ended with a forceful phrase, with which he outlines the musical power that he claims to have within the industry and how he is not recognized as he claims to deserve.

“I conclude by admitting that I feel top 5 of the best artists of my generation. However, sometimes I perceive that I am the underrated champion, “he estimated.