Romeo Santos receives many blessings in 2021 and also betrayals

Romeo Santos has his little music inside. And it is not exactly bachata, but one of those that is sung in the deepest part of the heart and that in a surprising relief he wanted to share with his romeists and in which he reveals he was betrayed.

“I witnessed betrayals of people who swore never to fail me. I felt powerless, and even questioned my own judgment for having trusted them,” Romeo posted on his Instagram, in which only two images appear, the others he deleted.

Romeo does not elaborate on the subject of betrayal, but added that “the only strength in times of distress was my family, and the music that served as a distraction.”

In addition, he regretted that “I lost relatives and friends that I never imagined would leave so healthy and relatively young.”

His 2021 sums it up in a year that “for me was between ups and downs. There were tears of joy and others of sadness.”

The interpreter of “Formula Vol. I” only keeps two images / messages on his Instagram and the previous one is from November 11, when he celebrated the ten years of his release as a soloist when “I faced the most difficult challenges of my musical career”.

In that writing he reflects on the challenge he had of leaving Aventura and maintaining the complicated mission of composing and succeeding outside the group.

“It was you Romeists who made Formula Vol 1 become a life-changing classic,” he wrote on November 11.

Here is his full message from Thursday:

This year for me it was between ups and downs. There were tears of joy, and others of sadness.

I lost relatives and friends that I never imagined would leave so healthy and relatively young.

I witnessed betrayals of people who swore never to fail me. I felt powerless, and even questioned my own judgment for having trusted them.

The only strength in times of distress was my family, and the music that served as a distraction.

I found that heroes can be called villains, depending on who is telling the story.

That sometimes when you reach out your hands, they easily want to rip your arm off. And for some, favors are valued until they ask for one that can’t be done. That’s when gratitude and memory begin to rust.

I learned that, ironically, having so many reasons and evidence to change the misperception that some have about me, I preferred to remain silent. I realize that I am maturing, and I have come to understand that silence gives you power and prosperity. And that time will be in charge of showing the truth, and disproving fallacies.

At 40 I know myself better than ever, with my flaws and also my virtues. I am not very social, but I have a big heart. I can be spiteful, but never ungrateful. I will not have the best vocabulary, but I do have a word. Sometimes I can be selfish, but I am always sincere.

I am competitive, but never envious. I love music, but I reject fame.

I’d rather be honest than diplomatic. But in this fictional business who is real at all times? It is a rhetorical question.

I conclude by admitting that I feel like the top 5 of the best artists of my generation. However, I sometimes feel that I am the underrated champion.

Luckily I just want to look good with my Romeistas, not with the show business.

My New Years resolution for now I am going to reserve it. But, I will share it at the end of next year when I complete the mission.

Happy New Years .. #TheKingStays “.