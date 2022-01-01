Samaná highway tolls remain unchanged

Even though that him government Dominican had announced that As of January 1, the cost of the tolls located on the route from the Las Américas highway to Samana, prices remain unchanged.

Several users who have taken this route have asked about the discount announced by the president Luis Abinader on December 9, 2021, according to one of the operators of the Marbella toll.

Tania Fabian supervisor of Program RD Vial of the Ministry of Public Works stated that so far they have not received any information about the discount that will be applied to the prices of the tolls and that, therefore, during the day they will continue to charge the same.

“We have not received any order and no communication of changes, prices are maintained”Tania Fabian RD Vial program supervisor “

The Naranjal toll supervisor also indicated that the flow of passengers has been high since early in the morning, and indicated that “many believed that prices were going to be lowered as of today.”

The cheapest toll price of the road network to Samana So far it costs RD $ 63 and the most expensive RD $ 2,194.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/01/01/un-barco-en-el-a Aeropuerto-287431c5.jpeg First toll bound for Samaná, Marbella. (Diario Libre / Jusety Pérez )

In June 2008, when the Santo Domingo-Samana, the cheapest toll that a vehicle paid in the three existing collection stations was RD $ 40 and the most expensive RD $ 590. Today, the cheapest is RD $ 63 and the most expensive is RD $ 2,194, if the second stage of the highway is taken into account, which reaches Las Terrenas, and has a fourth toll.

In addition to being costly for the State, which has paid more than RD $ 26,835 million for an annual subsidy called shadow toll, which covers the deficit of vehicles that do not travel on the road, drivers have also had to pay the increase in the price of the tolls in the last 13 years.

This January the government said it will reduce the rates of the tolls by 20% when President Luis Abinader announced an agreement with the concessionaire, Autopistas del Nordeste, to end the concession contract signed in 2001 and which expires in 2038. These reductions would range from RD $ 12.6 to RD $ 438.8, if the the most expensive toll on the Boulevard Turístico del Atlántico, which is the second phase of the concession, of 124 kilometers.

In accordance with the terms of the contract, in the first 10 days of January of each year the rate of the tolls of the Northeast Highway, based on the Consumer Price Index, “unless before the end of the year there has been an increase that exceeds 5% of the indicated index.”