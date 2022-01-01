Santa fe Klan: When the rapper was almost killed in high school | Singers | Celebs | Mexico | MX | nnda nnlt | FAME

The rap singer, Ángel Jair Quezada Villaseñor, also known in the artistic environment as “Holy faith Klan”Has become a young man whose popularity continues to rise despite some people questioning his style of music. However, the Mexican who was about to die in high school has dedicated himself to continuing his exhausting musical work.

MORE INFORMATION: Who is Maya Nazor, the girlfriend of Santa Fe Klan

The man born in the town of Santa Fe, In Guanajuato (Mexico) from a very young age he became interested in music because his parents bought him different musical instruments. Over time and as a teenager –at the age of 13- he began to record his first songs and at the age of 14 he already had his own recording studio.

At age 13 he learned to record his own songs and at 14 he already had his own studio (Photo: Santa Fe Klan / Instagram)

Success has smiled on Holy faith Klan For many years, and thanks to his professionalism, he has been able to sing alongside important music stars such as Snoop dogg Y Lupillo rivera.

MORE INFORMATION: When the Santa Fe Klan lived in his car after his house caught fire

As part of his artistic career, collaborations with Caliber 50, Steve Aoki, Alemán, Nanpa Básico and Run the Jewels also stand out.

WHEN SANTA FE KLAN ALMOST LOSES HIS LIFE IN HIGH SCHOOL

Holy faith Klan has gained greater popularity after the release of his album “Santa Cumbia” where he fuses rhythms of regional Mexican music and cumbia.

On one occasion, the singer gave statements about what happened when he was in high school and where he was about to die. This was indicated by the portal El Heraldo, noting that the artist only studied high school for a short time, since his grades were not the best.

But it was on RadioShow where he said he had problems with other students at his school. His story continued on the program “Good Night Don Femmat” where he said that he dropped out of school because one of his classmates was going to draw a knife to attack him.

“In high school they were going to bite me (kill me), and better my “boss” (mom) went to get me”, He expressed.

In addition to his charisma, his followers greatly appreciate his humility, as highlighted in the comments of the photos he uploads on his social networks (Photo: Santa Fe Klan / Instagram)

WHAT REASON THEY WANTED TO KILL SANTA FE KLAN

The rap artist said he did not know the motives of these young people who wanted to attack him, although he does not rule out that this could be because he always got along with his schoolmates.

PHOTOS OF SANTA FE KLAN ON INSTAGRAM