Santiago Baños falls asleep and MLS snatches a bombshell from America

The crack that MLS will steal from America

December 31, 2021 · 09:36 hs

One of the footballers whose name was linked to him America club it was Facundo Torres, 21-year-old left winger who is active in Peñarol; However, everything seems to indicate that it will not back down in Coapa and will go to the Major League Soccer of the United States.

Facundo Torres would go to MLS for a millionaire figure

In accordance with Jaime Ojeda, journalist who specializes in covering the MLS, there is already a principle of agreement between Peñarol and the Orlando City so that the player who ends his contract with the charcoal makers in 2023 joins the North American squad for the next season.

See more news: He earned 60 million pesos in America and it was a failure, now he promotes paintings

“Principle of agreement between Peñarol Y #OrlandoCity for attacker transfer Facundo Torres placeholder image (21 years old), INTL senior with Uruguay. The verbal deal is $ 10 million for 70% of their rights + 2MD bonus + 25% future sale, “he published.

Besides of America club, Facundo Torres placeholder image would have interested Seville, but the stratospheric figure he asked Peñarol made the Spaniards desist in their attempt to sign the Uruguayan jewel, while in the case of America Everything indicates that it was a better rumor since apparently there were no talks by him, not to mention that due to its high cost it would have been impossible to take it to Coapa, especially after the 12 million dollars they would have paid for Valdes.

See more news: The DT who realized Ochoa’s grid and if they give him the Tri, he would remove Memo

During the last season he played 33 games, scored 10 goals and gave 8 assists between the Uruguayan tournament and the South American Cup, is currently valued at 6 million euros, according to data from Transfermarkt.