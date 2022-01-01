Shawn Mendes reveals he is going through a difficult time after his breakup with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes certainly does not hide his feelings and admitted through a live on his Instagram account that he is not very well emotionally.

The Canadian singer opened his heart and confessed to his millions of followers the difficult moment he is going through a month after announcing his breakup with Camila Cabello.

“I’m having a hard time with social networks at the moment, just my relationship with her, but there are many people who are sending me videos and telling me what is happening,” he said.

He added: “I think that when I make music, the ultimate goal is how to sit there and reveal some of my truth and most of the time when I write songs, I usually use music as a platform to get to that place inside of me that I don’t. it could come simply by talking to people or thinking about it ”.

Mendes said he was very proud of the song that, according to his fans, reveals his feelings after his breakup with Callos.

“I feel so proud of that song and so grateful that you are identifying with it, I feel grateful that people are being vulnerable and just for me, so thank you,” he said.

At the end of the live show, he thanked all his fans, for caring and being aware of him and also for listening to his latest song “It’ll Be Okay” which the central theme speaks of the end of a somewhat toxic relationship.

It should be noted that actress Camila Cabello also announced a break from social networks for the remainder of 2021.